U.S. flags will be flown at half-staff in Texas and across the country on Wednesday in recognition of National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 National Peace Officers Memorial Day. The annual remembrance honors local, state, and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty. The week in which the holiday falls has also been designated "Police Week."

In a statement issued May 10, President Joe Biden said the day was set aside to recognize "the incredible courage of our nation’s police officers and honor the fallen heroes, whose ultimate sacrifice we can never repay."

"I call upon all Americans to observe these events with appropriate ceremonies and activities and salute our Nation’s brave law enforcement officers and remember their peace officer brothers and sisters who have given their last full measure of devotion in the line of duty," Biden said. "I also call on the Governors of the United States and its Territories, and appropriate officials of all units of government, to direct that the flag be flown at half-staff on Peace Officers Memorial Day. I further encourage all Americans to display the flag at half-staff from their homes and businesses on that day."

In the president's proclamation, he also called on Americans to support the families of law enforcement officers, "who serve and sacrifice alongside their loved ones."

"Every day, they summon courage as their loved ones put on their badges and leave for work, praying for their safe return home," Biden said. "To those who have lost a loved one who served, I know that no memorial can fill the void left in your heart. But I hope you find solace in knowing that their memory lives on through you, the community they served, and all those that they inspired through their example. Our Nation will never forget their sacrifice."

Last year alone, 60 law enforcement officers were killed on the job, according to the FBI. As of April 29, 19 law enforcement officers have been killed and another 21 have died in accidents on the job, according to the bureau's latest data.

"Police Week gives us an important opportunity to recognize and thank those heroes who walk among us—the men and women of courage and character who think of others before themselves, no matter the cost," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.

Police Week runs May 12 through May 18. While police departments often hold local memorial services during Police Week, tens of thousands of officers also travel to Washington, D.C. to participate in national services. On National Peace Officers Memorial Day, a service will be held on the West Front of the United States Capitol beginning at noon.

National Peace Officers Memorial Day is one of two federal observances that require American flags to be lowered to half-staff. The other is Memorial Day.