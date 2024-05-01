A grocery store worker is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in the abdomen during an attempted robbery in West Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon.

Fort Worth police said officers were called to a robbery at a Kroger on Camp Bowie West just after noon and learned a man entered the store with a knife and attempted to rob one of the cashiers.

During the attempted robbery, police said a woman was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen.

A representative for Kroger said the "sad and unfortunate situation" involved an employee and that "the entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to our associate and their family."

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said the man who attempted to rob the store was taken into custody. His name has not been released and it's not immediately clear what charges he'll face.

Kroger said in their statement they are cooperating with law enforcement and the store will remain closed until the investigation at the store is complete.

Police said the investigation into the robbery and attack is ongoing and no other information was released.