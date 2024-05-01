Israel-Hamas War

Pro-Palestine protestors gather in an encampment at UT Dallas Wednesday

Protestors nationwide have been asking schools to divest from companies benefiting from the war

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

A massive movement among college students holding generally pro-Palestinian rallies nationwide reached the University of Texas at Dallas on Wednesday.

Protests in the U.S. started at Columbia University in New York on April 17 with an encampment and students calling for an end to Israel's assault on Gaza and for the college to divest from companies benefiting from the war.

Since then, encampments have cropped up on campuses nationwide including several in Texas.

Earlier this week, police removed protestors at the University of Texas at Austin by force after they refused to leave an encampment. At the University of North Texas on Tuesday, protests were peaceful with no arrests.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Tents were set up at UTD's Chess Plaza Wednesday where several dozen people gathered in an encampment. It's unclear whether all of the people are students. People in the plaza held up signs saying, "Free Palestine" and "Free Gaza." Another sign said, "Welcome to Gaza Liberation Plaza."

Most of the protestors nationwide have been gathering to discuss issues around the Israel-Hamas War. As of noon on Wednesday, the UTD protest remained peaceful but that's not been the case at all of the protests.

Dueling groups of protesters clashed overnight at the University of California, Los Angeles, grappling in fistfights and shoving, kicking and using sticks to beat one another. Hours earlier, police carrying riot shields burst into a building at Columbia University that pro-Palestinian protesters took over and broke up a demonstration that had paralyzed the school while inspiring others.

WAR PROTESTS

Israel-Hamas War 10 hours ago

UCLA cancels classes after violence erupts; 300 arrested in Columbia and City College protests

Israel-Hamas War 15 hours ago

A look at the protests of the war in Gaza that have emerged at US colleges

Israel-Hamas War 19 hours ago

University of Texas braces for another pro-Palestinian campus rally Wednesday

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us