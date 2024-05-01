A massive movement among college students holding generally pro-Palestinian rallies nationwide reached the University of Texas at Dallas on Wednesday.

Protests in the U.S. started at Columbia University in New York on April 17 with an encampment and students calling for an end to Israel's assault on Gaza and for the college to divest from companies benefiting from the war.

Since then, encampments have cropped up on campuses nationwide including several in Texas.

Earlier this week, police removed protestors at the University of Texas at Austin by force after they refused to leave an encampment. At the University of North Texas on Tuesday, protests were peaceful with no arrests.

Tents were set up at UTD's Chess Plaza Wednesday where several dozen people gathered in an encampment. It's unclear whether all of the people are students. People in the plaza held up signs saying, "Free Palestine" and "Free Gaza." Another sign said, "Welcome to Gaza Liberation Plaza."

Most of the protestors nationwide have been gathering to discuss issues around the Israel-Hamas War. As of noon on Wednesday, the UTD protest remained peaceful but that's not been the case at all of the protests.

Dueling groups of protesters clashed overnight at the University of California, Los Angeles, grappling in fistfights and shoving, kicking and using sticks to beat one another. Hours earlier, police carrying riot shields burst into a building at Columbia University that pro-Palestinian protesters took over and broke up a demonstration that had paralyzed the school while inspiring others.