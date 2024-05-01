Starting Wednesday, the price to park at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport will increase, and so will the price to drive through the airport.

DFW Airport is the world’s third busiest airport, and to keep up with the expected growth, it takes money. The airport has over $500 million in roadway and parking upgrades planned over the next few years.

This will mark the third fee increase since 2017, and as of Wednesday, people traveling through the airport will have to dip deeper into their wallets.

The largest increases are for terminal and valet parking, both of which will increase by $5. The price to drive through the airport will go up from $6 to $9 total.

However, the cost of picking up or dropping someone off will remain unchanged. It will still cost $2 for any vehicle that are airport grounds between eight and 30 minutes.

According to a press release from DFW Airport, upgrades will include “the International Parkway project that will transition access to several terminals with modern right-hand exit bridges, as well as the reconstruction and renovation of Terminal C’s parking garages and associated roadways.”

American Airlines also plans to build the all-new Terminal F at DFW Airport, which will be the sixth terminal for the airport and should be completed by 2026.