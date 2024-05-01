DFW Airport

DFW International Airport parking and toll rates to increase Wednesday

Included in the increase are several parking options and the price to drive through the airport facility

By Larry Collins

NBC Universal, Inc.

Starting Wednesday, the price to park at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport will increase, and so will the price to drive through the airport.

DFW Airport is the world’s third busiest airport, and to keep up with the expected growth, it takes money. The airport has over $500 million in roadway and parking upgrades planned over the next few years.

This will mark the third fee increase since 2017, and as of Wednesday, people traveling through the airport will have to dip deeper into their wallets.

The largest increases are for terminal and valet parking, both of which will increase by $5. The price to drive through the airport will go up from $6 to $9 total.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

However, the cost of picking up or dropping someone off will remain unchanged. It will still cost $2 for any vehicle that are airport grounds between eight and 30 minutes.

DFW, the world’s third largest airport, is looking to expand with more than $500 million in roadway and parking upgrades planned over the next few years.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Guns & Weapons 15 mins ago

Texas AG Ken Paxton sues to block rule requiring background checks in private gun sales

southlake 5 hours ago

Carroll High School, Carroll Senior High School closed Wednesday due to ‘potential threat'

According to a press release from DFW Airport, upgrades will include “the International Parkway project that will transition access to several terminals with modern right-hand exit bridges, as well as the reconstruction and renovation of Terminal C’s parking garages and associated roadways.”

American Airlines also plans to build the all-new Terminal F at DFW Airport, which will be the sixth terminal for the airport and should be completed by 2026.

This article tagged under:

DFW Airport
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us