Arlington student shoots Sam Houston HS school employee with toy Orbeez gun, no charges filed after

A Sam Houston High School student shot a school employee with a toy Orbeez gun on Wednesday, according to the Arlington Police Department.

At around 4:30, Arlington PD says they were notified that a student may have brought a fake weapon onto the high school campus.

Police say they determined the student used the Orbeez gun to shoot pellets at a school employee.

The employee was not seriously hurt and did not want to press any criminal charges against the student.

According to APD, the school administration will handle any disciplinary actions.

School was already out for the day when this occurred so officers determined the school did not need to be placed on lockdown.

