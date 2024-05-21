Testimony begins Tuesday in murder trial for man accused of killing Kayla Kelley

Testimony begins on Tuesday in the murder trial for Ocastor Ferguson, the man accused of kidnapping and killing his girlfriend last year.

McKinney resident Kayla Kelley was reported missing in January 2023. The 33-year-old's body was found days later, buried in a shallow grave in Grand Prairie.

What we know about the case at this point comes from the arrest affidavit that police released last year for Ferguson, who is now 33 years old. He has been in jail since his arrest – his bond at the time was set for more than $2.5 million.

According to the affidavit, Ferguson was a married man who had been dating Kelley since the summer of 2022 when they met online. Detectives said he used the fake name "Kevin Brown” during his relationship with her.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Collin County Sheriff's Office Ocastor Ferguson

When Kelley went missing on January 11, 2023, her family and friends told police she had recently found out Ferguson's real identity and that he was married. Detectives said she had threatened to tell his wife about the affair.

According to the affidavit, police looked through Kelley's phone records and found text conversations with Ferguson leading up to her disappearance.

On January 12, 2023, Frisco police found Kelley's burned-out car on a deserted county road with evidence of arson.

Detectives with the CCSO were also able to pinpoint records that showed Ferguson had purchased items to set the car on fire, a lighter and gas can, on Jan. 10.

Ferguson's vehicle was then found near Kelley's duplex in Collin County, with gloves, duct tape and a blanket inside.

Investigators say they were also able to trace his cellphone and mapped out movements to the burned-out vehicle, Kelley's home, and a wooded area near his house in Grand Prairie. It was that wooded area where officials found Kelley's body buried in a shallow grave.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner listed her cause of death as asphyxia.

Ferguson was arrested on murder charges and was also charged with arson, a second-degree felony, and kidnapping, a third-degree felony.

An attached court document from last year seeking a higher bail amount for Ferguson said he is a Jamaican national with few ties to the local area. Police said Ferguson recently returned to North Texas after visiting the island country.

Ferguson’s trial is expected to begin opening statements at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney.