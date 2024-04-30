Academy of Country Music Awards

Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, more to perform at ACM Awards in Frisco

Organizers revealed artists set to take the stage less than a month before the awards arrive in Frisco

By Dan Singer

190827_4019860_Miranda_Lambert_Shares_Shirtless_Peek_At_Hub.jpg

Less than a month before the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16, details are emerging about what’s planned for the ceremony’s return to Frisco. First came last week’s news that 16-time ACM Award-winner Reba McEntire would host. And now, organizers are out with the first round of artists set to perform at the Ford Center at the Star.

The list includes Texas-born Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

McEntire will also perform on the ACM stage, where she plans to debut new music, according to organizers. More performers will be announced in the weeks leading up to the show, they say.

Read more about the ACMs from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

Academy of Country Music AwardsFrisco
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us