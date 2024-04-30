Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, more to perform at ACM Awards in Frisco

Less than a month before the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16, details are emerging about what’s planned for the ceremony’s return to Frisco. First came last week’s news that 16-time ACM Award-winner Reba McEntire would host. And now, organizers are out with the first round of artists set to perform at the Ford Center at the Star.

The list includes Texas-born Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

McEntire will also perform on the ACM stage, where she plans to debut new music, according to organizers. More performers will be announced in the weeks leading up to the show, they say.

Read more about the ACMs from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.