SUV crashes into Irving building, no one hurt

Irving Police said no one was hurt after an SUV crashed into a building Wednesday morning.

The driver smashed into the front of a building at N. State Highway 161 Service Road and E. Campus Circle Drive around 8:20 a.m., according to authorities.

The vehicle plowed through a glass window and appeared to have crashed into the middle of a gym.

Irving officers said the driver exited the vehicle alone before emergency personnel arrived.

Although no other injuries were reported, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.