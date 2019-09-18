11-Year-Old Struck by Ambulance Side Mirror in Burleson - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
11-Year-Old Struck by Ambulance Side Mirror in Burleson

Published 27 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News

    An 11-year-old boy suffered minor injuries when he was hit by the side mirror of an ambulance in Burleson Wednesday evening, police say.

    Burleson police said the boy told them he thought cars in the 300 block of Renfro Street were slowing down to let him cross the street, when instead they slowed to let an ambulance through.

    The driver of the ambulance swerved to avoid the boy, but a side mirror still hit his head.

    Police said the boy did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, but he was still transported to Cook Children's Medical Center.

