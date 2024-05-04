Keller hosts community run for teen athlete hit by suspected drunk driver

On a trail where she spends much of her time doing what she loves most, Keller’s running community came together Saturday for 14-year-old Nina Alvarez.

“This is an awesome event obviously in support of Nina and her family who went through a tragic incident,” said Keller Mayor Armin Mizani.

On April 4, Nina was on her nightly run when she was hit while jogging through a crosswalk on Bear Creek Parkway.

Keller Police said the driver, 67-year-old Michael Mango, was intoxicated and didn’t stop until after colliding with the Indian Springs Middle School student.

He was arrested at the scene.

“We’ve got freshman girls on the team that knew her from Indian Springs that were good friends with her,” said Keller High School cross country coach Justin Gretzinger.

Blakey said Nina was training to join his team.

Instead, on Saturday, Nina remains in intensive care with a brain injury and several broken bones.

“Runners as a whole will always pull together when something like this occurs,” he said.

Nina’s family said she ran daily.

She had participated in Keller’s weekly community 5K, the Bear Creek Greenbelt Park Run, six times.

The Saturday morning event usually draws dozens. This week, more than 350 people attended a Run for Nina.

“We're stretching our resources thin,” said director Jay Blakey.

More than 350 runners from around the community and across Keller ISD’s track and cross-country teams participated, donating to Nina’s medical expenses.

“We're here to support her and to collectively pray for Nina and her recovery,” he said.

A GoFundMe set up for the family has raised more than $93,000.