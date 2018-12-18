See the Tiniest, Cutest Santas at NICU Methodist Dallas

These little Santas are sure to bring you some holiday cheer. The tiny baby boys and girls are donning Santa hats that were handmade by nurses who care for them at the neonatal intensive unit at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

The nurses are part of a group who call themselves "Hooked on Preemies." The reason? (Besides the pure cuteness). So the babies and their parents never forget their first Christmas.

The Methodist Dallas Medical Center is sharing a photo of the babies every day on Facebook for the 12 Days of Christmas leading up to Christmas Day. The photos were taken by a nurse who is a photographer.