Fort Worth Police Officer Brock's dog, Luca, is a candidate for the "hero Dog Award." (April 5, 2017)

A Fort Worth Police K-9 is up for a national award for his act of bravery that police say saved a man's life.

At 10-years-old, Luca was already retired from the force, but was called back into action for a mission that required his unique talents.

In April of last year, police had no leads in the search for a missing man with alzheimers at a salvage yard.

Luca excelled for years in search and rescue missions, so his handler, Officer Brock, went home to get him and bring him to the scene.

Luca was able to find the man, who was waist deep in mud and running water.

Police say he would have died without Luca's help.

Luca is now a candidate for the "Hero Dog Award."

People can vote from now until May 3rd by visiting their website.