Cooler and rainy weekend ahead with rumbles of thunder

Grab the umbrellas! Rain chances ramp up this weekend as our next system pushes into North Texas. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with lightning and occasional rumbles of thunder.

Upwards of 0.50" to 1" of rain will be possible. Higher rain totals will be found across East Texas.

Areas further north could even see some snow! Winter Storm Watches have been posted for the Texas Panhandle and portions of Oklahoma. If you are traveling North or West this weekend, heavy wet snow could cause slick roads in those locations.

Cooler temperatures return this weekend with highs just climbing into the 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

A mix of rain and snow could even reach our far northwestern counties Sunday night into Monday morning.

Areas like Jacksboro and Bowie could see light accumulations. Surface temperatures remain near or slightly above the freezing mark, so minimal to no travel impacts are expected.