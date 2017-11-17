2017 Class 6A Texas High School Football Playoffs - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
2017 Class 6A Texas High School Football Playoffs

    2017 Class 6A Texas High School Football Playoffs
    2017 Schedule/Results: Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A Six Man
    CLASS 6A DIVISION I

    Region I
    Bidistrict

    • Midland Lee 63, EP El Dorado 0
    • Arlington Lamar 49, FW Haltom 12
    • Euless Trinity 28, Plano 21, OT
    • Duncanville 62, Killeen Ellison 0
    • Odessa Permian 50, EP Coronado 17
    • Arlington Martin 62, Keller 0
    • Allen 48, Lewisville Hebron 17
    • South Grand Prairie 37, Belton 34

    Region II
    Bidistrict

    • Coppell 37, Garland Rowlett 6
    • Mesquite Horn 45, Conroe Oak Ridge 24
    • Round Rock Cedar Ridge 63, Austin Akins 14
    • Klein Oak (6-3) vs. Houston Davis (3-5), 2 p.m. Saturday, Klein Memorial Stadium
    • Garland Sachse 49, Richardson Lake Highlands 28
    • The Woodlands (7-1) vs. Rockwall (5-5), 2 p.m. Saturday, Shenandoah's Woodforest Stadium
    • Pflugerville Hendrickson 44, Austin Bowie 21
    • Spring (8-1) vs. Klein (6-3) 2 p.m. Saturday, Spring's George Stadium

    Region III
    Bidistrict

    • Cypress Ranch (7-2) vs. Houston Bellaire (5-3), 1 p.m. Saturday, Cypress' FCU Stadium
    • Katy 45, Fort Bend Travis 14
    • Humble Atascocita 58, Pasadena Memorial 7
    • Dickinson 35, Alief Hastings 20
    • Houston Lamar 14, Cypress Falls 10
    • Fort Bend Ridge Point 40, Katy Cinco Ranch 23
    • Galena Park North Shore 48, Deer Park 7
    • League City Clear Springs 54, Pearland 29

    Region IV
    Bidistrict

    • Lake Travis 49, SA Madison 17
    • Converse Judson 55, SA Northside Warren 14
    • SA Southwest 14, La Joya 7
    • Los Fresnos 34, Edinburg 14
    • SA Reagan 26, Buda Hays 25
    • SA Northside O'Connor 34, Schertz Clemens 24
    • McAllen Memorial 44, Laredo United South 6
    • San Benito 50, Edinburg North 7

    CLASS 6A DIVISION II

    Region I
    Bidistrict

    • EP Montwood 42, Midland 35
    • Arlington 27, Keller Fossil Ridge 13
    • Southlake Carroll 42, McKinney 0
    • De Soto 44, Copperas Cove 10
    • San Angelo Central 35, EP Pebble Hills 20
    • Mansfield 42, Keller Central 3
    • Byron Nelson 28, Denton Guyer 24
    • Hewitt Midway 46, Grand Prairie 18

    Region II
    Bidistrict

    • Dallas Jesuit 79, Garland Lakeview Centennial 55
    • Longview 42, Beaumont West Brook 21
    • Round Rock Stony Point 45, Manor 0
    • Klein Collins 49, Spring Dekaney 9
    • Richardson Pearce 27, Garland Naaman Forest 21, OT
    • Lufkin 28, Rockwall-Heath 7
    • San Marcos 64, Round Rock Westwood 50
    • Spring Westfield 42, Houston Stratford 10

    Region III
    Bidistrict

    • Cypress Fairbanks 49, Houston Westside 14
    • Houston Strake Jesuit 28, Fort Bend Hightower 8
    • Humble Summer Creek (6-3) vs. La Porte (5-5), 2 p.m. Saturday, Humble's Turner Stadium
    • Friendswood 35, Pearland Dawson 14
    • Houston Langham Creek 60, Houston Heights 15
    • Katy Taylor 14, Fort Bend Bush 0
    • Humble Kingwood 28, Pasadena South Houston 21
    • Houston Clear Lake 24, Richmond George Ranch 8

    Region IV
    Bidistrict

    • Austin Westlake 62, SA MacArthur 14
    • Smithson Valley 37, SA Northside Jay 9
    • Eagle Pass 52, McAllen 21
    • Edinburg Vela 34, Brownsville Hanna 32
    • Austin Vandegrift 28, SA Johnson 27
    • Cibolo Steele 31, SA Northside Brennan 3
    • Laredo Alexander 42, McAllen Rowe 17
    • Weslaco East 49, PSJA 13

