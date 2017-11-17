2017 Class 6A Texas High School Football Playoffs

CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Region I
Bidistrict
- Midland Lee 63, EP El Dorado 0
- Arlington Lamar 49, FW Haltom 12
- Euless Trinity 28, Plano 21, OT
- Duncanville 62, Killeen Ellison 0
- Odessa Permian 50, EP Coronado 17
- Arlington Martin 62, Keller 0
- Allen 48, Lewisville Hebron 17
- South Grand Prairie 37, Belton 34
Region II
Bidistrict
- Coppell 37, Garland Rowlett 6
- Mesquite Horn 45, Conroe Oak Ridge 24
- Round Rock Cedar Ridge 63, Austin Akins 14
- Klein Oak (6-3) vs. Houston Davis (3-5), 2 p.m. Saturday, Klein Memorial Stadium
- Garland Sachse 49, Richardson Lake Highlands 28
- The Woodlands (7-1) vs. Rockwall (5-5), 2 p.m. Saturday, Shenandoah's Woodforest Stadium
- Pflugerville Hendrickson 44, Austin Bowie 21
- Spring (8-1) vs. Klein (6-3) 2 p.m. Saturday, Spring's George Stadium
Region III
Bidistrict
- Cypress Ranch (7-2) vs. Houston Bellaire (5-3), 1 p.m. Saturday, Cypress' FCU Stadium
- Katy 45, Fort Bend Travis 14
- Humble Atascocita 58, Pasadena Memorial 7
- Dickinson 35, Alief Hastings 20
- Houston Lamar 14, Cypress Falls 10
- Fort Bend Ridge Point 40, Katy Cinco Ranch 23
- Galena Park North Shore 48, Deer Park 7
- League City Clear Springs 54, Pearland 29
Region IV
Bidistrict
- Lake Travis 49, SA Madison 17
- Converse Judson 55, SA Northside Warren 14
- SA Southwest 14, La Joya 7
- Los Fresnos 34, Edinburg 14
- SA Reagan 26, Buda Hays 25
- SA Northside O'Connor 34, Schertz Clemens 24
- McAllen Memorial 44, Laredo United South 6
- San Benito 50, Edinburg North 7
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Region I
Bidistrict
- EP Montwood 42, Midland 35
- Arlington 27, Keller Fossil Ridge 13
- Southlake Carroll 42, McKinney 0
- De Soto 44, Copperas Cove 10
- San Angelo Central 35, EP Pebble Hills 20
- Mansfield 42, Keller Central 3
- Byron Nelson 28, Denton Guyer 24
- Hewitt Midway 46, Grand Prairie 18
Region II
Bidistrict
- Dallas Jesuit 79, Garland Lakeview Centennial 55
- Longview 42, Beaumont West Brook 21
- Round Rock Stony Point 45, Manor 0
- Klein Collins 49, Spring Dekaney 9
- Richardson Pearce 27, Garland Naaman Forest 21, OT
- Lufkin 28, Rockwall-Heath 7
- San Marcos 64, Round Rock Westwood 50
- Spring Westfield 42, Houston Stratford 10
Region III
Bidistrict
- Cypress Fairbanks 49, Houston Westside 14
- Houston Strake Jesuit 28, Fort Bend Hightower 8
- Humble Summer Creek (6-3) vs. La Porte (5-5), 2 p.m. Saturday, Humble's Turner Stadium
- Friendswood 35, Pearland Dawson 14
- Houston Langham Creek 60, Houston Heights 15
- Katy Taylor 14, Fort Bend Bush 0
- Humble Kingwood 28, Pasadena South Houston 21
- Houston Clear Lake 24, Richmond George Ranch 8
Region IV
Bidistrict
- Austin Westlake 62, SA MacArthur 14
- Smithson Valley 37, SA Northside Jay 9
- Eagle Pass 52, McAllen 21
- Edinburg Vela 34, Brownsville Hanna 32
- Austin Vandegrift 28, SA Johnson 27
- Cibolo Steele 31, SA Northside Brennan 3
- Laredo Alexander 42, McAllen Rowe 17
- Weslaco East 49, PSJA 13
