Luka Doncic promotes new signature shoe with special car

Luka Doncic pulled up to the American Airlines Center in style Friday night.

Ahead of game 3 of the first-round NBA Playoffs matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers, Doncic rolled up in style in his newly wrapped 1968 Camaro.

The wrap was inspired by the Midnight Racer colorway in his newest signature shoe, the Luka 3.

The basketball star revealed the wrap in an Instagram post ahead of the game.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This is the third shoe Doncic and the Jordan Brand have collaborated on.

This version was inspired by Doncic's love of cars and late-night drives.