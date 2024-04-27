Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic promotes new signature shoe with special car

The Mavs player pulled up to Friday night's game against the Clippers in his 1968 Camaro to promote the Luka 3

By NBCDFW Staff

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic pulled up to the American Airlines Center in style Friday night.

Ahead of game 3 of the first-round NBA Playoffs matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers, Doncic rolled up in style in his newly wrapped 1968 Camaro.

The wrap was inspired by the Midnight Racer colorway in his newest signature shoe, the Luka 3.

The basketball star revealed the wrap in an Instagram post ahead of the game.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This is the third shoe Doncic and the Jordan Brand have collaborated on.

This version was inspired by Doncic's love of cars and late-night drives.

Dallas Mavericks
A pair of Luka 3's in the Midnight Racer colorway sit on the trunk of Luka Doncic's 1968 Chevrolet Camaro.

This article tagged under:

Luka DoncicDallas Mavericks
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us