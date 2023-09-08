Severe storm threat late Friday night

There is a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight in North Texas. A few spotty storms will be possible this afternoon for areas east of the Dallas/ Ft. Worth area. Most storms develop tonight though. Generally, after 10 p.m. thunderstorms will move into northeastern areas of North Texas from Oklahoma. Storms will continue until early Saturday morning.

Storms that develop would be capable of putting out hail and damaging winds, winds over 60 mph. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings overnight.

The storm chance in Dallas/ Ft. Worth is about 20-30% with higher chances northeast towards the Red River.

More widespread rain is in the forecast next week.