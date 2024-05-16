Rain leads to power outages, overtopped roads in Johnson County

Rain is typically a friend to Stacie Parrish, owner of Pin Center Bowl in Cleburne.

“With bowling, when it rains, they go bowling," she said.

But friend has become foe: It's forced her business to shut down for about two weeks.

Parrish said a tree fell on her roof during severe weather during the first weekend of May.

She said water poured into her facility and destroyed her breaker box.

She needs a new roof and equipment but they said the rain hasn't made it easy.

“I am NOT messing around until I come back here and it is completely dry," Parrish said as she put a bucket under a leaky roof where her breaker is located.

More rain on Thursday also caused hundreds of power outages across Johnson County.

At one point, Oncor Energy's outage map counted more than 750 customers without power in the city of Joshua.

An alert on the company's website said they are monitoring severe thunderstorms, although a spokesperson told NBC 5 that as of 4 p.m., they hadn't encountered anything severe.

"I was just, you know, watching TV and then somewhere like 9:30-ish, the power just went off," said Bill Dohrwadt, who lives in Joshua.

One of his neighbors, who also lost power, said she was worried because her sump pump wasn't working and her yard was starting to flood.

The power went out during an NBC 5 interview with Jamie Moore, Johnson County's emergency management coordinator.

Moore said he hasn't seen a severe weather season like this in nearly 10 years.

“Even unexpected places that we've not seen before have flooded this year," he said.

Crews were out sweeping and shoveling debris, and some roads were overtopped Thursday afternoon.

Moore said the Texas A&M Task Force is on standby to help with any water rescues and will be moving south in the evening to follow flooding.

The county had several storms two weeks ago-- the same storms that still have the lights out in Parrish's business.

But, she's hoping the rain will become a friend again, soon.

"Lots of prayers we get to reopen!" Parrish said.