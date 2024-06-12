‘Ongoing feud' ends in shooting: 23-year-old killed, 20-year-old arrested

Dallas police say an ongoing feud between three young men ended in a shooting that left one dead and another injured.

The alleged shooter is in jail on $1 million bond.

The shooting happened June 11 at about 10:40 p.m. in the 400 block of South Winnetka Avenue in Oak Cliff.

A barrage of bullets and speeding cars woke neighbors in the normally quiet neighborhood.

Darin Short and Wayne Brown were house-sitting for friends.

“I was hard asleep and all of the sudden I heard ten really large pops like pop! Pop! Pop! Pop,” said Short. “I knew it was gunfire. It sounded like it was on our front porch.”

Police found Stephano Osorio, 23, shot and killed on the scene.

A 16-year-old boy with him was also shot and rushed to the hospital where he was last listed in stable condition, according to DPD.

Osorio’s family says he just celebrated his 23rd birthday last month.

He also attended El Centro College where he studied architecture.

Detectives later identified and arrested the suspected shooter, Salvador Martinez, 20.

Martinez is now charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

DPD and the victim’s family say there had been an ongoing feud between the victims and Martinez.

Osorio’s father says they called police after their home was shot at but were told there was not enough evidence to arrest anyone.

Short also heard from other neighbors that there had been an ongoing feud between those involved and couldn’t fathom what could warrant such violence.

“For kids having guns is just plain stupid. There’s no excuse for it,” he said. “Society needs to change, that’s all there is to it.”