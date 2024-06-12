Fort Worth family wants answers after man shot, killed in ‘random shooting' while leaving work

A Fort Worth family says they have questions after their loved one was killed in a random act of violence.

Police say 36-year-old Lee Douglas was shot while leaving work on Trinity Boulevard early on the morning of May 30. He died in the hospital Tuesday.

After an arrest was made, police records showed Douglas wasn’t the only victim in this attack – leading Douglas’s family to believe they still don’t know the whole story of what happened that day.

For the sisters of Lee Douglas, the pain can become overwhelming. 12 days after being shot twice, Douglas died in the hospital yesterday.

“For it to be as random as it was, and then the fact that like I said there’s no information on it, they’re sugarcoating it,” said Robin Sims. “My brother lost his life.”

Fort Worth police said before 3 AM on May 30, Douglas was walking to his car outside his job at Refresco Beverages when he was shot in the back, then again in the face while he lay on the ground.

In their initial release, Fort Worth PD said one male victim had been shot twice by an unknown suspect and was facing non life-threatening injuries.

But the family said Douglas’s injuries were actually more severe: he was intubated in the ICU, and eventually died when a blood clot traveled to his brain.

“So yeah, that whole “life-threatening” was sugarcoating it in my words I guess,” Sims said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Decan Mederios in connection to this incident, and their report raised new concerns for Douglas’s family.

“Clearly this was bigger than just one person being randomly shot at a warehouse,” said Sims.

The case file from investigators showed another man was also listed as a victim in the incident, and Mederios is facing four counts of Aggravated Assault.

The family said Douglas’s coworkers heard more gunshots while waiting for paramedics to arrive, and they believe police haven’t told them the full extent of what happened in the incident.

“We got more out of my brother when he was able to get the tubes out than we were from detectives or anything,” said Sims.

NBC 5 took the family’s concerns to Fort Worth PD.

“This appears to be a random shooting from a person not from Texas who was just passing through,” the department said in a statement.

We asked if anyone else was shot in the incident – police said they couldn’t release that at this time.

“I see it all the time on TV, and you don’t think it’s going to happen to you and your family,” said Aushalay Meadows, Douglas’s sister. “And then it does.”

It’s been the latest tragedy for this family, as Douglas’s sister was murdered last year.

As they plan his funeral, Douglas’s loved ones said they were holding out hope for answers.

“I’m tired of burying my siblings, I’m tired of burying family members,” said Meadows. “And my brother didn’t deserve this.”

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said the incident was still under investigation and they hoped to have more information in the days ahead.