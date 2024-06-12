NBA

Who are the referees for Game 3 of the NBA Finals? What to know ahead of Mavs vs. Celtics

By Kayla Galloway and NBCDFW Staff

Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to leverage their home-court advantage in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday. 

If the Mavericks are looking for an opening, they may find one in the doubt surrounding Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis, who is questionable for Game 3 due to a "rare" leg injury he suffered in Sunday's Game 2.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Game 3 will tip off at 7:30 p.m. CST from the American Airlines Center. 

The NBA announced a list of 12 game officials for the Finals on June 4. Individual assignments are announced on the morning of each game.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks 8 hours ago

Mavericks fans getting ready for Game 3 in Dallas Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks 5 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks continue to chase the championship in Game 3 at home

Who are the referees for Game 3?

  • Crew chief: Marc Davis
  • Referee: James Capers
  • Umpire: Kevin Scott
  • Alternate: Ben Taylor

Game 3 is Davis’ 13th NBA Finals game, Capers’ 12th and Scott’s second, according to the NBA.

In the 2024 playoffs where Davis served as crew chief, the home team won one-third of the time (33%).

During the regular season, the home team won more than half of the time (57%) when Davis served as chief. 

NBA Playoffs Jun 11

Kristaps Porzingis' status for Game 3 of Finals in question due to ‘rare' leg injury

Boston Celtics Jun 7

Why do Celtics fans despise Kyrie Irving? The beef explained

2024 NBA Playoffs Jun 6

How many rings does Kyrie Irving have? Mavs star is no stranger to NBA Finals

What TV channel is the Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals on?

The entire NBA Finals will be televised on ABC. Mike Breen is the play-by-play voice, with Doris Burke and J.J. Redick as color analysts.

NBC Sports Boston will also provide complete coverage of every Finals game.

The network's slate of pregame programming begins with a special 30-minute Arbella Early Edition (at 6 p.m. ET for weeknight games), followed by a 30-minute special NBA Finals edition of Celtics Post-Up. Up next is a one-hour Celtics Pregame Live show -- 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for weeknight games and 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for weekend games -- then a special 30-minute Boston Sports Tonight. Tune into Celtics Postgame Live after each game for analysis, exclusive interviews and much more.

NBC Sports Boston will also broadcast a Live at the Finals special on June 11 at 7 p.m. ET from Dallas as the Celtics prepare for their first road games of the series. 

This article tagged under:

NBADallas Mavericks
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us