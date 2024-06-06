How many rings does Kyrie Irving have? Mavs star is no stranger to NBA Finals

Kyrie Irving is back in the NBA Finals.

It's familiar territory for the Dallas Mavericks star point guard, who has been on the big stage before.

The 2024 matchup will see Irving and his squad take on the Eastern Conference's top-seeded Boston Celtics, one of Irving's previous stops before joining Dallas.

Here's what to know about Irving's championship pedigree as the Mavericks and Celtics square off:

How many rings does Kyrie Irving have?

Irving has won one ring since joining the NBA in 2011. That ring came in the 2016 NBA Finals, when the Cleveland Cavaliers topped the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

He played a pivotal role in the win, hitting a memorable clutch 3-pointer over Stephen Curry late in the Game 7 road contest.

How many NBA Finals appearances does Kyrie Irving have?

The 2024 NBA Finals will be Irving's fourth appearance on the grand stage. He made three straight trips with Cleveland from 2015-17, but only won once.

When did Kyrie Irving go to the Mavericks?

Irving joined Dallas in 2023. The Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline sent Irving to the Mavericks for Dorian-Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029.

Is Kyrie Irving signed with Dallas next year?

Yes, Irving, 32, is expected to stay with Dallas next year. In the past offseason, Irving inked a three-year, $126 million extension with a player option in the final year.

How many rings do the Mavericks have?

If Irving, Luka Doncic and Co. lead Dallas to another ring in 2024, it would mark the franchise's second all time. The first came in the Rick Carlisle-Dirk Nowitzki era in 2011, when they conquered the Miami Heat trio of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in six games.