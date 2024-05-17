It is one of the most interesting match-ups in recent memory.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is stepping out of retirement and back in the ring to fight YouTuber Jake Paul this summer in Arlington.

Thursday night, they met face-to-face at Texas Live to promote the highly-anticipated event.

Hours before doors opened, the line of fans snaked down the street through the parking lot of the venue.

Inside, there was no disputing the fan favorite after Jake Paul was greeted by loud ‘boos’ by the audience. His first words when grabbing the microphone were, “Hey Dallas, shut the <expletive> up.”

Mike Tyson, on the other hand, received a rousing welcome.

Their fight is described by promotors as the biggest professional boxing match in modern history.

"We did enough talking. I’m ready to fight,” said Tyson.

The bout is being sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation which established the rules: It’ll be an eight-round contest with two-minute rounds and 14-ounce gloves.

Arnie Verbeek, founder of Maple Avenue Boxing Gym in Dallas says 14-ounce gloves are common for sparring, not professional fights.

“To me it indicates that even the state is worried about it and they think they can dampen the power by getting bigger gloves,” said Verbeek.

Verbeek is among some in the boxing community raising concerns about the safety of the fight that pits Tyson against an opponent more than half his age.

“I am delighted that there's a new generation looking at boxing. I love it, but in this particular case, they're not really looking at boxing. They're looking at a little bit of a celebrity freak show,” said Verbeek.

Back at Texas Live, Tyson was asked about the critics.

"I don’t think people are critical, look around" cheers.

Tickets officially went on sale Thursday for the fight at AT&T Stadium on July 20.