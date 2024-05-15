Dallas Wings season opener against Chicago Sky sells out amid WNBA excitement

Some of the WNBA's newest members are set to make their debut Wednesday night as the Dallas Wings take on the Chicago Sky.

Angel Reese with the Sky loves the attention focused on the WNBA right now.

“I’m happy,” Reese said. I mean it’s hard to get tickets nowadays just for our families so it’s really cool. Being able to see so many people supporting us and loving us in many different ways, I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Wednesday night's game was a sellout which brings more revenue in for the league.

Also, all the attention on the young superstars, like Jacy Sheldon of the Dallas Wings, helps them secure lucrative endorsement deals.

“I think as the women’s game is expanding and more attention and eyes on us there’s more opportunities for that,” Dallas Wings Jacy Sheldon said. “I think it’s pretty special in college too that something that comes with that too.”

Sky's head coach Teresa Weatherspoon also recognizes and appreciates the attention being placed on women’s sports.

“It’s growing in the right direction at the right time,” Weatherspoon said. “Everything is about timing. I think everybody kind of gets in an uproar and why didn’t it happen before. Everything has its time and it’s happening at the right time.”

The new rising stars do recognize they wouldn't be where they are today without those who came before them.

“The women before us deserve their flowers,” Reese said. “I’ve been watching these women for a very long time and I’ve always admired these women. So, they deserve it. It’s been a long time coming. Charter flights have been a long time coming too and they’ve deserved this for a long time. So, obviously being able to be in this moment I embrace it but they deserve this. They’ve been deserving this for a very long time.”