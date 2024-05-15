2024 Dallas Cowboys season schedule drops – check out dates, times for all regular games

The NFL announced the 2024 regular season schedule on Wednesday, and it's exciting for Dallas Cowboys fans.

The upcoming season will feature at least seven national television appearances, highlighting the Cowboys' anticipated matchups.

Notably, the Cowboys' schedule includes six games broadcast nationally in primetime, three of which will occur at AT&T Stadium. Fans can look forward to witnessing their team in the spotlight nationwide.

The Cowboys will face tough competition, with nine games against eight teams that qualified for the 2023 playoffs, including Baltimore, Cleveland, Detroit, Houston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Tampa Bay.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

In addition to the three primetime games at AT&T Stadium, including two on ESPN and one on NBC, the Cowboys will continue their tradition of making a national appearance on FOX on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Additionally, the team will make three national primetime road appearances: two on NBC's Sunday Night Football and one on Prime Video's Thursday Night Football.

Excitingly, Dallas will play two Monday Night Football games, marking the 26th time the team has had multiple regular season MNF games and the first since 2005. With this, Dallas will make its 87th Monday night appearance and continue to solidify its place in NFL history.

For the first time since 2011, the Cowboys will open the season against an AFC team, kicking off their campaign on the other; the absence of a three-game home also presents a unique shift from previous seasons.

November brings more thrilling games, with the Cowboys traveling to Atlanta before facing off against divisional rivals Philadelphia and Washington. The annual Thanksgiving Day game against the N.Y. Giants promises to be a highlight, continuing the tradition of divisional opponents on the holiday.

December will see the Cowboys hosting Cincinnati for their second Monday night game, followed by matchups against Carolina and Tampa Bay. The regular season will conclude with a home game against Washington, creating an exciting finish for the team and its fans.

See the Cowboys 2024 schedule below

PRESEASON

Week 1: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams – Sofi Stadium (Sunday, Aug. 11 @ 3:25 p.m. on CBS)

Week 2: Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium (Saturday, Aug. 17 @ 9 p.m. on CBS)

Week 3: Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium (Saturday, Aug. 24 @ 3 p.m. on CBS)

REGULAR

Week 1: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns – Cleveland Browns Stadium (Sunday, Sept. 8 @ 3:25 p.m. on FOX)

Week 2: New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium (Sunday, Sept. 15 @ noon on FOX)

Week 3: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium (Sunday, Sept. 22 @ 3:25 p.m. on FOX)

Week 4: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants – Metlife Stadium (Sunday, Sept. 26 @ 7:15 p.m. on Prime Video)

Week 5: Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers – Acrisure Stadium (Sunday, Oct. 6 @ 7:25 p.m. on NBC)

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions – AT&T Stadium (Sunday, Oct. 13 @ 3:25 p.m. on FOX)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers – Levi's Stadium (Sunday, Oct. 27 @ 7:20 p.m. on NBC)

Week 9: Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Sunday, Nov. 3 @ noon on FOX)

Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium (Sunday, Nov. 10 @ 3:25 p.m. on CBS)

Week 11: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium (Monday, Nov. 18 @ 7:15 p.m. on ESPN)

Week 12: Dallas Cowboys at Washingon Commanders – FedEx Field (Thursday, Nov. 24 @ noon on FOX) Thanksgiving Day Game

Week 13: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium (Thursday, Nov. 28 @ 3:30 p.m. on FOX)

Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium (Monday, Dec. 9 @ 7:15 p.m. on ESPN)

Week 15: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium (Sunday, Dec. 15 @ noon on FOX)

Week 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium (Sunday, Dec. 22 @ 7:20 p.m. on NBC)

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field (Sunday, Dec. 29 @ 3:25 p.m. on FOX)

Week 18: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium (TBD)

Standing room-only tickets for individual games are now available for purchase.