Thousands of veterans across Texas will have a chance to land a new job Thursday.

For the eighth year, the Texas Workforce Commission will host the Red, White and You Veterans job fair. There's expected to be more than 150 local employers with 5,809 open positions.

There are several dozen cities across the state hosting fairs, with four in North Texas.

More than 12,000 veterans are expected to attend these job fairs and over the years more than 84,000 veterans and spouses have gotten jobs through the program. The event is open to everyone, but veterans will be given priority access.

Companies attending include: Amazon, Bell, Cook Children's Health Care System, FedEx, Gaylord Texan Resort, JPS Health Network, Klein Tools, Lockheed Martin, Texas Rangers and more. Go here for more details.

North Texas Job Fairs:

Gilley’s Dallas

1135 S. Lamar St., Dallas, TX 75215

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Globe Life Park

1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington, TX 76011

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Allen Event Center

200 E Stacy Road, Allen, TX 75002

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Midlothian Conference Center

1 Community Circle Drive Midlothian, TX 76065

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.