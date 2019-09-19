Teacher Motivates Students by Getting in Character

E. Ray Elementary School kindergarten teacher Tameika Sanchez walks into class, often in costume and in character, to energize her students to learn. (Published Sept. 19, 2019)

Think back to elementary school, and chances are you remember that teacher who went out of their way to make learning fun.

For kindergartners at E. Ray Elementary School in the Everman Independent School District, Tameika Sanchez is that teacher. She walks into class frequently, in costume and in character to energize her students to learn.

"They just never know what to expect," she said.

She gets her ideas, by all those odd little "holidays" out there.

We visited on National Cheese Pizza Day — the perfect time for her brand-new kindergartners to learn about the letter "P."

From Snowman to Dr. Seuss, celebrating Easter to the Chinese New Year, she is in costume. Students call her fun and a good teacher, and they all have their favorite costume she's put on.

Even more so, at the end of the year, these 5- and 6-year-olds walk out of her classroom reading above grade level. She's a one-woman act working to build academic success through the unexpected.

There are photos of her dressed like a tacky tourist and a Christmas tree. But there's one photo on her classroom wall of her in a marine uniform. It's no costume, though.

Tameika Sanchez (left)

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

"I was always creative, even within my unit, she said."

The United States Marine turned kindergarten teacher says she views child development as a personal mission, one she's glad to be a part of.