NBC 5 Staff Play at Charity Home Run Derby

By Eline de Bruijn

27 minutes ago

Marc Fein, Pat Doney and other media professionals from across the DFW participated in the Reliant Energy Home Run Derby at the field of the Rough Riders. Players picked their own charities and raised money to donate. More than $25,000 was raised.
