Grand Prairie Police Looking For Fatal Hit and Run Suspects - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie Police Looking For Fatal Hit and Run Suspects

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray four-door sedan

By Julian Esparza

Published 2 hours ago

    Grand Prairie Police Department
    The car has damage to the front passenger side and the front headlight is out.

    Police in Grand Prairie are looking for two suspects involved in a fatal hit and run with a bicyclist at Belt Line Road and Interstate Highway 20 in Grand Prairie at about 6 a.m. on July 15.

    The two suspects are described as black females in their late 20s. The driver was wearing a pink shirt, khaki shorts and pink tennis shoes, according to police.

    The bicyclist, 42-year-old Calvin John Middleton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both suspects remain at large.

    The vehicle is described as gray four-door sedan with damage to the area of the passenger side headlight.

