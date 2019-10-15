Dallas Strip Club Faces Negligence Lawsuit After 2017 Murder

Rene Adrian Carillo is a convicted murderer who jumped bail on the final day of his trial, Dallas County officials say.

The family of a man shot and killed in the parking lot of XTC Cabaret in 2017 has filed a negligence lawsuit against the Dallas strip club. The family alleges that the fatal shooting was caused by the strip club's failure to provide adequate security.

The incident happened on Oct. 11, 2017. Rene Adrian Carrillo fatally shot 23-year-old Jean Carlo Casiano-Torres and injured another woman.

Surveillance video shows Casiano-Torres sitting in a car outside the Stemmons Freeway club when he was shot by Carrillo. Earlier that evening, Casiano-Torres had argued argued with Carrillo's accomplice, Adrian Castilleja, who reportedly flashed a handgun and threatened to kill Casiano-Torres.

The slaying garnered further attention during Carillo's murder trial in June 2019. Carillo cut off his ankle monitor and failed to appear on the final day of his trial. He was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison, but he remains at large.

"If the management and security personnel of XTC had done their job, this tragedy would not have happened," Dallas lawyer Micah Dortch of the Potts Law Firm said. Dortch represents Casiano-Torres's mother, Wanda Torres Ortiz, and Casiano-Torres's two children in the lawsuit against XTC.

"This is a business known for violent activity and fights, but this business failed to adequately protect an innocent victim," Dortch said. "The business operators stood by while a man was killed on their property, and they are liable for his death."

The 2017 fatal shooting is not the first violent incident that has occurred at XTC Cabaret since it opened in 2009. In 2010, a cab driver was shot and killed after picking up two passengers who had been involved in a fight inside the club. In 2012, a man was shot twice in the parking lot outside of the club.