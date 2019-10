A person was fatally struck by a DART train Saturday morning near the Walnut Hill/Denton Station, officials say.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit police responded about 6:15 a.m. to a report of a southbound Green Line train that hit a person near the Walnut Hill/Denton Station in northwest Dallas.

The person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead, DART spokesman Gordon Shattles said.

Officials did not release any additional information about the incident.

