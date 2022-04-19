Metrocare Presents: Meal for the Minds Featuring Dak Prescott

NBC 5 and Metrocare would like to invite you to attend the Meal for the Minds Luncheon on May 10 at the Dallas Anatole. Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott will speak on breaking the silence, fighting the stigma and changing minds about mental health issues. NBC 5’s Laura Harris will interview Dak Prescott during the luncheon.

Metrocare has been on the front lines fighting to bring quality and accessible mental health and developmental disability services to adults and children in Dallas County for 55 years. Metrocare has provided a broad array of services including mental health care, primary care centers, services for veterans and their loved ones, accessible pharmacies, and housing and homeless services. Clinical care is not the only thing they do, Metrocare’s Altshuler Center for Education and Research Center trains more than 200+ health care clinicians.

The goal of Meal for the Minds is to bring awareness to mental health and developmental disability challenges impacting our community. Mental Health is physical health, and this fundraiser is created to empower the community to speak up through the inspiration of notable leaders who are sharing their stories about mental health.

For more information or to purchase your tickets to Meal for the Minds, click here.

https://www.metrocareservices.org/event/dak/

13th Annual Meal for the Minds

Tuesday, May 10

11:30 a.m. - Grand Ballroom

Featuring Dak Prescott

Hilton Anatole

2201 N Stemmons Fwy

Dallas, TX 75207

