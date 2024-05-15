Sonidos Del Summer: Brain Health Awareness

The Sonidos Del Summer concert series is more than just a celebration of music and culture - it's a powerful platform for raising awareness about a critical health issue affecting the Latino community. Through a collaboration between Cerebro Sano, a program of the James L. West Center for Dementia Care, Suvida Healthcare North Side Community Clinic, and the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, this inspiring event is shedding light on the importance of brain health and early dementia detection.

Latinos are 1.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with dementia than the general population, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts that by 2060, there will be 3.2 million Latinos living with this condition. In Texas alone, the number of individuals with Alzheimer's aged 65 and older is projected to increase by 25%.

But the Sonidos Del Summer concert series is here to change the narrative. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Cerebro Sano's healthy brain educational program and its bilingual class offerings, as well as play Loteria and discover the importance of early dementia detection. "Our goal is to make talking about brain health fun and reduce the stigma and fear related to diagnosis," stated Tia Viera, Cerebro Program Director.

This inspiring initiative is a testament to the power of community collaboration and the transformative impact that can be achieved when we come together to support and empower one another. Join the movement for better brain health at the Sonidos Del Summer concert series on May 18, July 6, and September 14th, and be a part of the movement to amplify brain health awareness and create a brighter future for the Latino community.

Sonidos Del Summer: Concert Series

May 18, July 16 & September 14

5 - 10 p.m.

Marine Park

303 NW 20th St,

Fort Worth, TX 76164

For more information visit HERE.