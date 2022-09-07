How to Request a Member of the NBC 5 News Team for Your Community Event

Thank you for contacting the NBC 5 Community Impact department to submit a request for NBC 5 News talent to attend your charitable event.

For nonprofit organizations only: Please fill out the form below to submit a request for an NBC 5 anchor or NBC 5 reporter to emcee or attend a charitable event organized by a local, North Texas nonprofit organization. To ensure your request is considered, please submit your request at least 60 days prior to your event and allow up to 2 weeks for a response.

If you have a nonprofit sponsorship request, please email NBCKXASCommunityAffairs@nbcuni.com.

For news coverage consideration, please email the NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 News Assignment Desk at assignment.desk@nbcuni.com (no need to complete the form).

