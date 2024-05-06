Spectacular performances as Dallas Black Dance Theatre closes out 47th season with Spring Celebration

NBC 5 invites you to get your tickets today to Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s (DBDT) upcoming Spring Celebration performance series on May 17 & 18 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre in Dallas. The performances mark the grand finale of its 47th season with support by the presenting sponsor, Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District, supporter Frost Bank, and choreography sponsors, the National Endowment for the Arts and The Eugene McDermott Foundation.

The performances will feature an eclectic mix of pieces showcasing the extraordinary talent and versatility of the DBDT dancers, along with captivating choreography from renowned artists. Highlights of the program include "Black in Time," choreographed by the acclaimed Kameron N. Saunders, and "Execution of a Sentiment," choreographed by the award-winning Darrell Grand Moultrie. Additionally, the evening will feature a special performance by guest company, The DASH Ensemble, under the artistic direction of Gregory Dolbashian, promising to elevate the energy and dynamism of the event to new heights.

Adding to the excitement of the evening, audiences will also be treated to the world premiere of a captivating work by contemporary ballet choreographer Jae Man Joo. Known for pushing boundaries and exploring innovative movement concepts, Joo's work promises to leave a lasting impression on all who experience it.

Kameron N. Saunders is celebrated for his dynamic choreography that seamlessly blends contemporary movement with cultural narratives, while Darrell Grand Moultrie's choreographic style is characterized by its emotional depth and striking visual imagery. Together with Jae Man Joo's inventive approach to dance, these choreographers bring a wealth of creativity and artistry to the Spring Celebration performances.

Special guest artist The DASH Ensemble has garnered acclaim for its fearless exploration of movement and its ability to evoke profound emotional resonance through dance. Founded on the principles of collaboration, experimentation, and artistic exploration, The DASH Ensemble pushes the boundaries of movement, blending athleticism with raw emotion to create performances that captivate and inspire audiences worldwide.

Tickets are available for in-person, on-demand, and livestream attendance. Visit www.dbdt.com or call the Box Office at (214) 468-8602.

ABOUT DALLAS BLACK DANCE THEATRE

Founded in 1976 by Ann Williams, and currently under the direction of Melissa M. Young, Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s mission is to create and produce contemporary modern dance at the highest level of artistic excellence through performances and educational programs that bridge cultures and reach diverse communities. As the largest and oldest professional dance company in Dallas, DBDT is the fourth-largest Black dance company in the nation, the seventh-largest contemporary modern dance company, and ranked 36th among the nation’s leading ballet companies. Located in the thriving downtown Dallas Arts District, DBDT has performed worldwide for over 4.6 million arts patrons and 2.8 million students in 33 states and 16 countries on five continents. The performances include two Olympics (1996 & 2012), the nation’s most prestigious venues (Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Broadway, Jacob’s Pillow), and for such luminaries as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and South African President Nelson Mandela. Since the pandemic began in 2020, DBDT performances have also been viewed virtually in 43 countries. The Company has been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as an American Masterpiece Touring Artist (2008) and received the Texas Medal of the Arts Award for Arts Education (2017).