Celebrate Juneteenth at Opal's Walk for Freedom

Walk and celebrate Juneteenth with Dr. Opal Lee, Unity Unlimited, Inc., NBC 5, and Telemundo 39, on Wednesday, June 19, at Opal’s Walk for Freedom. The 2.5-mile walk starts at 9 a.m. at the African American Museum, Dallas in Fair Park. Enjoy the beautiful Fair Park grounds and culture as we walk to honor the national holiday.

Dr. Lee, also known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," made history when Juneteenth National Independence Day was signed into law as a national holiday on June 17, 2021. As a retired schoolteacher and counsellor, the 97 year-young social activist started a movement to make Juneteenth an official federal holiday and was honored as a 2022 Nobel Peace Prize nominee. She is committed to her mission to educate others about Juneteenth and is an inspiration to all.

Register today for Opal's Walk for Freedom. Bring your friends and the entire family to this fun, inspirational walk. To walk in-person at Fair Park or to walk virtually, click HERE.

