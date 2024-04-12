Don't miss the Cattle Baron's Ball

Don’t miss out on one of DFW’s favorite events, the Cattle Baron’s Ball, on Saturday, September 28, at Southfork Ranch.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you to enjoy this iconic Texas tradition that blends history, music, and an unwavering dedication to fight cancer. As the sun dips below the horizon on September 28, Southfork Ranch will once again serve as the backdrop for a magical evening of entertainment and charity when Carrie Underwood takes the stage, one of country music’s biggest stars. With an impressive array of twenty-eight #1 singles to her name, Underwood promises a performance that will leave hearts soaring and spirits lifted. Her presence alone makes this year's Cattle Baron's Ball an event not to be missed.

But the music doesn't stop there. At the VIP Party, guests will be transported back to the '90s with Straight Tequila Night, a Texas Country tribute band. Get ready to two-step and line dance to all the classics, surrounded by the rustic charm of Southfork Ranch.

Purchase your table today and help the Cattle Baron’s Ball fight cancer. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

The Cattle Baron’s Ball 2024

Saturday, September 28

Southfork Ranch

3700 Hogge Dr.

Parker, TX

Purchase your TABLE today HERE!

About the Cattle Baron’s Ball

The roots of the Cattle Baron's Ball run deep, dating back to its humble beginnings in 1974 as a Texas barbecue organized by Patti Hunt and Jacque Wynne. What started with just 500 guests at Toddie Lee Wynne’s Star Brand Ranch has grown into a monumental fundraising effort that attracts over 3,200 attendees each year. Through ticket sales, auctions, and generous contributions, the Cattle Baron's Ball has raised over $98 million for cancer research in its 50-year history, the majority conducted right here in DFW.