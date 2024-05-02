Take steps to support mental health awareness at NAMIwalks North Texas

Join NBC 5’s Brittney Johnson at the 2024 NAMIWalks North Texas on Saturday, May 18, at 9:00 a.m. at Riders Field in Frisco.

Brittney, an Emmy award winning 10 p.m. NBC 5 News Anchor, is this year’s honorary chair of NAMIWalks North Texas. With her dedication to journalism and community service, Johnson brings a powerful voice and commitment to raising awareness about mental health issues in the North Texas region. She is excited and honored to serve as the walk chair and has personally witnessed the impact that mental illness can have on individuals, families, and communities. Brittney personally has tried her best to be there for her loved ones who have battled depression.

NAMIWalks North Texas features a resource fair, great activities for kids, free Kona Ice for kids, a “Why I Walk” story station, HoneyLu’s coffee, and free parking, making it a family-friendly outing for all ages to enjoy.

Registration for NAMIWalks North Texas is FREE, with participants encouraged to collect donations to support mental health advocacy. Walkers raising $100 or more will receive a NAMIWalks North Texas event t-shirt and other recognition gifts. The walk has no set distance because it’s not the number of steps you walk, but the importance of each step taken toward “Mental Health for All!”

To participate, donate, or support a team, click HERE.

NAMIWalks North Texas

Saturday, May 18

9:00 AM

Riders Field

7300 Roughriders Trail

Frisco

For more information, click HERE.

About NAMI North Texas

Founded in 1982, NAMI North Texas is a 501(c)(3) tax-deductible nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for equitable access to mental health services, treatment, support, and research. Serving Dallas, Collin, Denton, and Rockwall counties, NAMI North Texas provides essential and free education, advocacy, and support group programs.

For more information about NAMI North Texas and its programs, please visit www.naminorthtexas.org.