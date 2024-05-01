Challenge yourself to learn more about mental health with this 31-day activity guide

As we kick off the month of May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, we invite you to join us in a heartfelt exploration of mental wellness. Our daily lives are touched by mental health in more ways than we might realize, and each of us knows someone affected by mental health challenges. With a spirit of compassion and understanding, we’ve curated a calendar of activities aimed at deepening our knowledge and strengthening our connection to our own mental health and that of others.

On May 18th, please come together with us at the 2024 NAMIWalks event at Riders Field in Frisco. It’s a beautiful opportunity to stand in solidarity with families, advocates, and community members. By participating, you'll not only find invaluable resources but also experience the power of community in supporting mental health for all.

Each day, we hope you'll carve out a few minutes to engage with the activity calendar and check out the links listed below. As you learn new information and gain new perspectives, we hope you'll discuss your insights with friends, and discover how much stronger we can be when we're connected and informed. We all have something to gain from this month’s reflections, and your presence at NAMIWalks will affirm our collective commitment to a future where mental health is openly supported and valued.

See you on May 18th! Sign up for NAMIWalks here.

31-DAY TAKE A MOMENT FOR MENTAL HEALTH CHALLENGE

May 1: MAY IS MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH

Learn how to get involved. Learn about these common mental health conditions.

MAY 2: THANKFUL THURSDAY

Learn about the science of gratitude.

MAY 3: STIGMA FREE FRIDAY

Wear green for mental health awareness.

MAY 4: SHOW LOVE SATURDAY

Follow mental health advocacy organizations on social media.

NAMI

NAMI NTX

MHA

Momentous Institute

LifePath Systems

Walk the Bridge

MAY 5: SELF CARE SUNDAY

Practice guided visualization to reduce stress.

MAY 6: MINDFUL MONDAY

Take a mindful walk or choose another mindfulness activity from Momentous Institute.

MAY 7: TEACH ME TUESDAY

Learn 10 common warning signs of a mental health condition. Take 60 seconds to learn about stress and anxiety in adolescents.

MAY 8: WELLNESS WEDNESDAY

Tap into mindful movement at the office.

MAY 9: THANKFUL THURSDAY

Share 3 things you’re grateful for on social media with the hashtags #THANKFULTHURSDAY #TAKEAMOMENTFORMENTALHEALTH

MAY 10: STIGMA FREE FRIDAY

Find community with others who want to see better mental health for all. Find your local NAMI, grab a friend and register for a NAMIWalks event near you!

MAY 11: SHOW LOVE SATURDAY

Make a list of people you care about, set a reminder to check on at least one each week. Learn why social support is important for mental health.

MAY 12: SELF-CARE SUNDAY

Read for pleasure or watch a comedy!

MAY 13: MINDFUL MONDAY

Try these practices to have a mindful meal today.

MAY 14: TEACH ME TUESDAY

Do you know how to tell when you are burned out?

Learn the differences between stress and anxiety.

Watch this video to get to know your brain and how it deals with stress.

MAY 15: WELLNESS WEDNESDAY

Create a playlist of feel-good music for when you need a boost or to relax.

Try this curated playlist, designed to boost your mood.

MAY 16: THANKFUL THURSDAY

Listen to this free gratitude meditation from Headspace.

MAY 17: STIGMA FREE FRIDAY

Listen to this podcast on mental health.

This episode focuses on barriers many men face to seeking mental health treatment.

MAY 18: SHOW LOVE SATURDAY.

Connect with NAMI North Texas and join NAMIWalks 2024.

Snap a photo and use the hashtags #NAMINTX and #TakeAMomentforMentalHealth.

MAY 19: SELF CARE SUNDAY

Calm feelings of stress and anxiety with this grounding exercise.

MAY 20: MINDFUL MONDAY

Take a break, pull out the colored pencils, and try mindful coloring! Choose a design, print and color! Find more options here.

MAY 21: TEACH ME TUESDAY

Learn to spot signs of depression

Learn how to look for signs among teens.

Check out this free online screening tool.

Want to learn what to do when someone needs help? Sign up to learn mental health first aid.

MAY 22: WELLNESS WEDNESDAY

Learn to incorporate more wellness at into your work day.

MAY 23: THANKFUL THURSDAY

Call or message a friend to share why you are thankful for them!

MAY 24: STIGMA-FREE FRIDAY LANGUAGE MATTERS

Learn common phrases to use and avoid when discussing mental health.

MAY 25: SHOW LOVE SATURDAY

Check out and share these local support groups. Here are more options offered through Mental Health America.

MAY 26: SELF-LOVE SUNDAY

Be kind to yourself and practice positive self-talk. Learn more about the science behind self-affirmations here.

MAY 27: MINDFUL MONDAY

Be mindful and move from anywhere. Try these chair yoga poses.

MAY 28: TEACH ME TUESDAY

Want to determine if you are experiencing symptoms of a mental health condition? Check out these online screening tools.

MAY 29: WELLNESS WEDNESDAY

Use your tools! Check your health insurance benefits to learn if any mental health services or wellness programs are covered.

Check out these online resources.

MAY 30:THANKFUL THURSDAY

Gratitude is everything! Learn why gratitude can be a game changer for your mental health.

MAY 31: STIGMA FREE FRIDAY

Help destigmatize mental health! Take the stigma-free pledge and share it on social media. You’ll be able to say I'm #StigmaFree.