More than 30 car break-ins prompt concern from Dallas residents

More than 30 vehicles were broken into early Tuesday morning over a three-block area along Cedarplaza Lane near Lemmon Avenue and Inwood Road.

The vehicles affected include those parked in the Windsor West Lemmon Apartment’s gated parking garage.

“I started walking my dog around the neighborhood,” Ryan Roberts said. Roberts and his fiancé were both affected by the break-ins.

“I saw a couple of the windows on this street that were punched in… I came down, I saw people in the parking garage looking at their cars. I saw their windows were punched in, and I looked at my car.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Inside the garage, neighbors counted as many as 20 vehicles vandalized. Outside along Wheeler, Holland, Bowser and Cedarplaza streets, at least 15 vehicles were broken into.

Roberts said it cost about $400 to replace his passenger window. His fiancé’s vehicle was covered with insurance.

NBC 5 spoke to another neighbor who lives across the street from the complex.

“We were able to capture three videos in total,” Derek Akner said. “One, you can see if you zoom in on it, two individuals walking through the parking garage, and then we have, probably the vehicle they drove in during a three-point turn, over here into the parking lot.”

Neighbors said they will keep a close eye as Dallas Police said they have not yet identified a suspect.

While data from the Dallas Police Department shows that property crime in Northeast Dallas is down by more than 5% in comparison to this time last year, some still feel uneasy.

“The best thing you can do is make your house or your property one that they skip over,” Akner said. “So, we've increased the amount of lights in front of our house, motion lights, (and) we put up signs that say ‘You're on camera.'”

Dallas Police continue to investigate.