Dallas ISD Deploys Drug Detection Dog into Schools

Rumors swirling about kids being pressured into dealing drugs at Dallas Independent School District schools has prompted the deployment of a detection dog.

The trained K9 works directly with police in sniffing out drugs being smuggled into the district.

At STEAM Middle School at D.A. Hulcy, there's a new kid in class, but she's only 11 month's old. Her name is Detective Athena and her best subject is snooping around.

The trained pit bull is partnered with Dallas ISD Police Officer Jody Bullard.

"She's basically trained on about five different odors," Bullard said.

The detection dog is trained to sniff out everything from cocaine, to heroin, to meth. You name it, she'll find it.

It's a detection Dallas ISD officials and police are making a priority after an 11-year-old Stockard Middle School student died last month from suicide.

Julio Ortiz's family says he was being bullied into selling drugs.

It's no secret that drugs are an issue in the school district, but not for long, officials hope.

Athena is highly trained to search objects and surfaces. Inside one Dallas middle school, she was able to detect a drug scent on a seat. When officers placed that same synthetic scent on a seat in a room with NBC 5, she almost immediately found it, sat down and alerted Bullard to the dope.

"She's going to hit on whatever that person touches. So a lot of times the interviews or whenever we speak to the students, if she alerts, a lot of times it's just the students coming in contact with the substance, not necessarily them having it on them," Bullard said.

The four-legged detective has a nosy personality and is making the rounds at three Dallas ISD schools daily. Her handler says she still needs a little help from parents.

"Check their bags before they go to school every morning. Make sure they're not bringing anything they're not supposed to," Bullard said. "We'll be out in the schools looking, searching."

Athena was on the euthanasia list before the Animal Farm Foundation rescued her.

Dallas ISD police plan to work with the foundation to eventually have three trained K9s on the force.