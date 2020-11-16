Globe Life Park to Host Texas High School Football Playoff Games

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules

Globe Life Park in Arlington will host a series of Texas High School UIL Football Playoff Games this fall, starting with Argyle vs. Stephenville this Thursday.

The matchup marks the first of several high school playoff games to be played at Globe Life Park this season. The full schedule will be available as matchups become finalized at texasrangers.com/football.

Argyle High School and Stephenville will kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday. Gates will open one hour prior to kickoff. Tickets are on sale now for $12 in sets of two, four and six seats to allow for physical distancing inside the stadium. Tickets may be purchased in advance online only at texasrangers.com/football.

Parking will be available in Toyota Lot D, Avalon Lot E, Sequoia Lot L, Sienna Lot M, and Highlander Lot N. Parking will cost $15. Parking lots will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Concession stands will be available for the purchase of pre-packaged food only. All concessions will be cashless.

On Nov. 28, the ballpark will also host a regular-season matchup between Granbury and Saginaw at 2 p.m. Tickets for that contest are also $12. Class 5A and 6A started their season a month after classes 1A through 4A, so they will not begin postseason play until next month.

All games at Globe Life Park will require facial coverings, social distancing, as well as other enhanced safety and health measures. In an effort to enhance public safety, Globe Life Park will be enforcing a no bag policy. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items, including diaper bags, after proper inspection.

Globe Life Park was converted to a multi-use facility following the end of the 2019 MLB baseball season and has hosted more than 30 high school football this fall.