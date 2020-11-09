2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results for Class 4A

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a bit of a different year for Texas high school football. Classes 1A-4A and 5A-6A started the year at different times and, as such, will end their respective regular seasons at different times.

Playoffs for Class 4A will begin Saturday, Nov. 14. COVID-19 rules on scheduling and byes can be read here. The Class 4A State Championship is currently scheduled for the week of Dec. 16-18 but could be pushed into January 2021 if qualifying teams are unable to play on their scheduled date due to COVID-19. In all other games leading up to the championship, teams that are unable to play will exit the playoffs and a "bye" will appear in their place on the schedule. The opposing team who was able to play will advance to the next round.

According to the UIL, for "Conference 2A, 3A, 4A, and 5A Division I and II: the top four teams from each district advance to the playoffs. One state champion is crowned in 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A Division I, and one state champion is crowned in 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A Division II."

Bi-District

Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region I

Clint (5-0) vs San Angelo Lake View (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Wink's Wildcat Stadium

Decatur (5-5) vs Pampa (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Snyder's Tiger Stadium

Fort Stockton (4-5) vs San Elizario (2-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Stockton's Panther Stadium (Fort Stockton will advance via forfeit)

Canyon (8-1) vs WF Hirschi (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Wichita Falls' Memorial Stadium

Dumas (9-1) vs Lake Worth (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Vernon's Lion Stadium

Andrews (7-3) vs Clint Mountain View (2-4), 6 p.m. Friday at Alpine's Jackson Field

Springtown (8-2) vs Hereford (3-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Snyder's Tiger Stadium

EP Riverside (4-1) vs Big Spring (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pecos' Eagle Stadium

Region II

Midlothian Heritage (8-2) vs River Oaks Castleberry (3-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Midlothian's Midlothian ISD Stadium

Dallas Lincoln (4-2) vs Paris (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Dallas' Sprague Athletic Complex

Kennedale (8-0) vs Brownwood (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kennedale's Wildcat Stadium

Melissa (9-1) vs Dallas Carter (3-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Melissa's Cardinal Field

Argyle (10-0) vs North Dallas (2-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Dallas' Kincaide Stadium

Benbrook (6-4) vs Stephenville (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth's Farrington Field

Wilmer-Hutchins (4-1) vs Kaufman (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Forney's City Bank Stadium

Waco La Vega (7-2) vs FW Western Hills (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco's Williams Stadium

Region III

Lindale (8-2) vs Vidor (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Carthage's Bulldog Stadium

Needville (6-4) vs Houston Furr (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Stafford's Stafford MSD Stadium

Livingston (8-2) vs Tyler Chapel Hill (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter's Randall Reed Stadium

Houston North Forest (4-2) vs Stafford (4-6), 6 p.m. Saturday at Houston's Delmar Stadium

Houston Wheatley (6-0) vs Freeport Brazosport (3-6), 6 p.m. Saturday at Houston's Barnett Stadium

Huffman-Hargrave (8-1) vs Palestine (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Madisonville's Mustang Stadium

El Campo (8-1) vs Houston Yates (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston's Barnett Stadium

Kilgore (7-3) vs Splendora (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Kilgore's St. John Stadium

Region IV

Lampasas (8-0) vs Uvalde (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Fredericksburg's Battlin' Billie Stadium

La Feria (3-1) vs CC Miller (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi's Cabaniss Stadium

Boerne (7-2) vs Burnet (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Round Rock's Reeves Stadium

Port Lavaca Calhoun (8-2) vs Zapata (5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alice's Alice Memorial Stadium

CC Calallen (8-2) vs Rio Grande City Grulla (1-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Corpus Christi's Wildcat Stadium

La Vernia (7-3) vs Fischer Canyon Lake (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels' Cougar Stadium

Hidalgo (3-1) vs Alice (2-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Falfurrias' Jersey Bull Stadium

Austin LBJ (5-2) vs Pleasanton (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pleasanton's Eagle Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region I

Sweetwater (7-1) vs Levelland (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater's Mustang Bowl

Celina (3-4) vs Vernon (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Celina's Bobcat Stadium

Lubbock Estacado (4-6) vs Pecos (3-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock's Lowrey Field

Iowa Park (7-2) vs Sanger (8-1), 6 p.m. Saturday at Frisco's Ford Center

Graham (7-1) vs Van Alstyne, 7 p.m. Friday at Boyd's Yellow Jacket Stadium

Perryton (4-5) vs Monahans (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Perryton's Ranger Field

Aubrey (9-1) vs Mineral Wells (2-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mineral Wells' Ram Stadium

Midland Greenwood (5-3) vs Seminole (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Midland's King Memorial Stadium

Region II

Glen Rose vs Nevada Community (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Glen Rose's Tiger Stadium

Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-3) vs Bullard (6-4), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gladewater's Murphy Stadium

Caddo Mills (9-0) vs Hillsboro (4-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Caddo Mills' Locker Stadium

Van (6-4) vs Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Marshall's Maverick Stadium

Mexia (5-4) vs Longview Spring Hill (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mexia's Blackcat Field

Sunnyvale (4-4) vs Ferris (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sunnyvale's Raider Stadium

Gilmer (9-1) vs Canton (3-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lindale's Eagle Stadium

Godley (6-4) vs Quinlan Ford (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Godley's Godley Field

Region III

Salado (9-1) vs Rusk (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at College Station's Tigerland Stadium

Bellville (8-1) vs Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Splendora's Wildcat Stadium

Carthage (8-0) vs Gatesville (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens' Bruce Field

Silsbee (6-3) vs La Marque (3-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Porter's Randall Reed Stadium

West Orange-Stark vs Sweeny (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Porter's Randall Reed Stadium

Jasper (9-1) vs China Spring (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crockett's Driskell Stadium

Sealy (7-2) vs Orangefield (4-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Huffman's Falcon Stadium

Waco Connally (6-3) vs Center (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Madisonville's Mustang Stadium

Region IV

Navasota (6-3) vs Austin Achieve (1-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Navasota's Rattler Stadium

Rockport-Fulton (5-4) vs Carrizo Springs (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at TBD

Geronimo Navarro (8-2) vs Cuero (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Karnes City's Johnson Field

Devine (8-2) vs Raymondville (2-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Corpus Christi's Buccaneer Stadium

Hondo (9-1) vs Ingleside (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Beeville's Veterans Memorial Stadium

Wimberley (7-3) vs Smithville (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Smithville's Tiger Stadium

Sinton (6-3) vs Pearsall (2-4) 7 p.m. Thursday at Floresville's Eschenburg Field

Giddings (7-3) vs Manor New Tech (2-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Smithville's Tiger Stadium

