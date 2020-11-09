2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results for Class 4A

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a bit of a different year for Texas high school football. Classes 1A-4A and 5A-6A started the year at different times and, as such, will end their respective regular seasons at different times.
Playoffs for Class 4A will begin Saturday, Nov. 14. COVID-19 rules on scheduling and byes can be read here. The Class 4A State Championship is currently scheduled for the week of Dec. 16-18 but could be pushed into January 2021 if qualifying teams are unable to play on their scheduled date due to COVID-19. In all other games leading up to the championship, teams that are unable to play will exit the playoffs and a "bye" will appear in their place on the schedule. The opposing team who was able to play will advance to the next round.
High School Sports
Covering high school sports in North Texas.
According to the UIL, for "Conference 2A, 3A, 4A, and 5A Division I and II: the top four teams from each district advance to the playoffs. One state champion is crowned in 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A Division I, and one state champion is crowned in 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A Division II."
Bi-District
Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Region I
- Clint (5-0) vs San Angelo Lake View (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Wink's Wildcat Stadium
- Decatur (5-5) vs Pampa (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Snyder's Tiger Stadium
- Fort Stockton (4-5) vs San Elizario (2-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Stockton's Panther Stadium (Fort Stockton will advance via forfeit)
- Canyon (8-1) vs WF Hirschi (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Wichita Falls' Memorial Stadium
- Dumas (9-1) vs Lake Worth (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Vernon's Lion Stadium
- Andrews (7-3) vs Clint Mountain View (2-4), 6 p.m. Friday at Alpine's Jackson Field
- Springtown (8-2) vs Hereford (3-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Snyder's Tiger Stadium
- EP Riverside (4-1) vs Big Spring (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pecos' Eagle Stadium
Region II
- Midlothian Heritage (8-2) vs River Oaks Castleberry (3-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Midlothian's Midlothian ISD Stadium
- Dallas Lincoln (4-2) vs Paris (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Dallas' Sprague Athletic Complex
- Kennedale (8-0) vs Brownwood (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kennedale's Wildcat Stadium
- Melissa (9-1) vs Dallas Carter (3-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Melissa's Cardinal Field
- Argyle (10-0) vs North Dallas (2-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Dallas' Kincaide Stadium
- Benbrook (6-4) vs Stephenville (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth's Farrington Field
- Wilmer-Hutchins (4-1) vs Kaufman (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Forney's City Bank Stadium
- Waco La Vega (7-2) vs FW Western Hills (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco's Williams Stadium
Region III
- Lindale (8-2) vs Vidor (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Carthage's Bulldog Stadium
- Needville (6-4) vs Houston Furr (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Stafford's Stafford MSD Stadium
- Livingston (8-2) vs Tyler Chapel Hill (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter's Randall Reed Stadium
- Houston North Forest (4-2) vs Stafford (4-6), 6 p.m. Saturday at Houston's Delmar Stadium
- Houston Wheatley (6-0) vs Freeport Brazosport (3-6), 6 p.m. Saturday at Houston's Barnett Stadium
- Huffman-Hargrave (8-1) vs Palestine (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Madisonville's Mustang Stadium
- El Campo (8-1) vs Houston Yates (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston's Barnett Stadium
- Kilgore (7-3) vs Splendora (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Kilgore's St. John Stadium
Region IV
- Lampasas (8-0) vs Uvalde (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Fredericksburg's Battlin' Billie Stadium
- La Feria (3-1) vs CC Miller (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi's Cabaniss Stadium
- Boerne (7-2) vs Burnet (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Round Rock's Reeves Stadium
- Port Lavaca Calhoun (8-2) vs Zapata (5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alice's Alice Memorial Stadium
- CC Calallen (8-2) vs Rio Grande City Grulla (1-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Corpus Christi's Wildcat Stadium
- La Vernia (7-3) vs Fischer Canyon Lake (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels' Cougar Stadium
- Hidalgo (3-1) vs Alice (2-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Falfurrias' Jersey Bull Stadium
- Austin LBJ (5-2) vs Pleasanton (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pleasanton's Eagle Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region I
- Sweetwater (7-1) vs Levelland (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater's Mustang Bowl
- Celina (3-4) vs Vernon (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Celina's Bobcat Stadium
- Lubbock Estacado (4-6) vs Pecos (3-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock's Lowrey Field
- Iowa Park (7-2) vs Sanger (8-1), 6 p.m. Saturday at Frisco's Ford Center
- Graham (7-1) vs Van Alstyne, 7 p.m. Friday at Boyd's Yellow Jacket Stadium
- Perryton (4-5) vs Monahans (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Perryton's Ranger Field
- Aubrey (9-1) vs Mineral Wells (2-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mineral Wells' Ram Stadium
- Midland Greenwood (5-3) vs Seminole (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Midland's King Memorial Stadium
Region II
- Glen Rose vs Nevada Community (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Glen Rose's Tiger Stadium
- Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-3) vs Bullard (6-4), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gladewater's Murphy Stadium
- Caddo Mills (9-0) vs Hillsboro (4-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Caddo Mills' Locker Stadium
- Van (6-4) vs Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Marshall's Maverick Stadium
- Mexia (5-4) vs Longview Spring Hill (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mexia's Blackcat Field
- Sunnyvale (4-4) vs Ferris (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sunnyvale's Raider Stadium
- Gilmer (9-1) vs Canton (3-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lindale's Eagle Stadium
- Godley (6-4) vs Quinlan Ford (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Godley's Godley Field
Region III
- Salado (9-1) vs Rusk (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at College Station's Tigerland Stadium
- Bellville (8-1) vs Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Splendora's Wildcat Stadium
- Carthage (8-0) vs Gatesville (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens' Bruce Field
- Silsbee (6-3) vs La Marque (3-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Porter's Randall Reed Stadium
- West Orange-Stark vs Sweeny (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Porter's Randall Reed Stadium
- Jasper (9-1) vs China Spring (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crockett's Driskell Stadium
- Sealy (7-2) vs Orangefield (4-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Huffman's Falcon Stadium
- Waco Connally (6-3) vs Center (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Madisonville's Mustang Stadium
Region IV
- Navasota (6-3) vs Austin Achieve (1-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Navasota's Rattler Stadium
- Rockport-Fulton (5-4) vs Carrizo Springs (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at TBD
- Geronimo Navarro (8-2) vs Cuero (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Karnes City's Johnson Field
- Devine (8-2) vs Raymondville (2-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Corpus Christi's Buccaneer Stadium
- Hondo (9-1) vs Ingleside (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Beeville's Veterans Memorial Stadium
- Wimberley (7-3) vs Smithville (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Smithville's Tiger Stadium
- Sinton (6-3) vs Pearsall (2-4) 7 p.m. Thursday at Floresville's Eschenburg Field
- Giddings (7-3) vs Manor New Tech (2-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Smithville's Tiger Stadium
Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules