2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results for Class 5A

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a bit of a different year for Texas high school football. Classes 1A-4A and 5A-6A started the year at different times and, as such, will end their respective regular seasons at different times.

Playoffs for Class 5A will begin Saturday, Dec. 12. COVID-19 rules on scheduling and byes can be read here. The Class 5A State Championship is currently scheduled for the week of Jan. 15-16, 2021 but could be pushed into February if qualifying teams are unable to play on their scheduled date due to COVID-19. In all other games leading up to the championship, teams that are unable to play will exit the playoffs and a "bye" will appear in their place on the schedule. The opposing team who was able to play will advance to the next round.

According to the UIL, for "Conference 2A, 3A, 4A, and 5A Division I and II: the top four teams from each district advance to the playoffs. One state champion is crowned in 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A Division I, and one state champion is crowned in 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A Division II."

Playoff Pairings

Texas high school football playoff pairings for Class 5A, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, will be distributed by The Associated Press in December at the conclusion of the regular season.

