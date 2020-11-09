2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results for Class 2A

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a bit of a different year for Texas high school football. Classes 1A-4A and 5A-6A started the year at different times and, as such, will end their respective regular seasons at different times.

Playoffs for Class 2A will begin Saturday, Nov. 14. COVID-19 rules on scheduling and byes can be read here. The Class 2A State Championship is currently scheduled for the week of Dec. 16-18 but could be pushed into January 2021 if qualifying teams are unable to play on their scheduled date due to COVID-19. In all other games leading up to the championship, teams that are unable to play will exit the playoffs and a "bye" will appear in their place on the schedule. The opposing team who was able to play will advance to the next round.

According to the UIL, for "Conference 2A, 3A, 4A, and 5A Division I and II: the top four teams from each district advance to the playoffs. One state champion is crowned in 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A Division I, and one state champion is crowned in 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A Division II."

Bi-District

Texas high school football playoff pairings for Class 2A, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region I

Panhandle (8-2) vs Hale Center (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Tulia's Younger Field

San Saba (7-2) vs Forsan (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wall's Hawk Stadium

Post (10-0) vs Stinnett West Texas (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Floydada's Wester Field

Anson (7-2) vs Winters (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Roscoe's Plowboy Field

Hawley (8-2) vs Goldthwaite (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Brownwood's Gordon Wood Stadium

Sundown (8-2) vs Farwell (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Levelland's Lobo Stadium

Cisco (7-3) vs Stamford (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday's at Clyde's Bulldog Stadium

Olton (7-3) vs New Deal (5-3), 4 p.m. Thursday at Levelland's Lobo Stadium

Region II

Lindsay (9-0) vs Wolfe City (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Anna's Coyote Stadium

Dawson (6-4) vs Tolar (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Alvarado's Head Stadium

Cooper (7-1) vs Trenton (4-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Commerce's Memorial Stadium

Bosqueville (6-3) vs Marlin (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco's Waco ISD Stadium

Crawford (9-1) vs Kerens (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Whitney's Wildcat Stadium

Bogota Rivercrest (6-3) vs Collinsville (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bonham's Warrior Stadium

Italy (9-1) vs Rio Vista (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lacy Lakeview's Peoples Stadium

Alvord (4-4) vs Como-Pickton (4-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Anna's Coyote Stadium

Region III

Hawkins (10-0) vs Garrison (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson's Lion Stadium

Holland (8-2) vs Centerville (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Riesel's Fair Park Field

Timpson (10-0) vs Frankston (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Henderson's Lion Stadium

Jewett Leon (6-3) vs Thorndale (6-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Rockdale's Tiger Stadium

Normangee (9-0) vs Thrall (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at College Station's Cougar Stadium

Joaquin (8-1) vs Price Carlisle (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tatum's Eagle Stadium

Hearne (8-0) vs Grapeland (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity's Tiger Stadium

Beckville (7-3) vs Shelbyville (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tyler's Christus TMF Rose Stadium

Region IV

Shiner (8-0) vs Harper (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at La Vernia's Bear Stadium

La Villa (2-2) vs Freer (2-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Falfurrias' Jersey Bull Stadium

Mason (6-4) vs Weimar (2-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Buda's Shelton Stadium

Kenedy (5-2) vs Ben Bolt (1-1), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ingleside's Mustang Stadium

Refugio (8-0) vs Riviera Kaufer (0-3), (Refugio advances via forfeit)

Ozona (7-3) vs Flatonia (4-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio's Comalander Stadium

Premont (5-3) vs Three Rivers (3-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Three Rivers' Bulldog Stadium

Ganado (4-4) vs Johnson City (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bastrop's Bastrop Memorial Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Region I

McCamey (8-1) vs Ropesville (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Big Spring's Memorial Stadium

Wheeler (8-2) vs Sunray (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Panhandle's Panther Stadium

Smyer (7-3) vs Seagraves (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Post's Redman Memorial Stadium

Stratford (5-5) vs Clarendon (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Borger's Bulldog Stadium

Vega (8-2) vs Shamrock (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Borger's Bulldog Stadium

Bovina (3-6) vs Plains (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday at Shallowater's Todd Field

Wellington (9-0) vs Gruver (2-8), 6 p.m. Thursday at Canyon's Kimbrough Stadium

Wink (9-1) vs Sudan (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Denver City's Mustang Stadium

Region II

Hamlin (9-0) vs Olney (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Breckenridge's Buckaroo Stadium

Cross Plains (8-2) vs Petrolia (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Breckenridge's Buckaroo Stadium

Quanah (5-4) vs Roscoe (1-9), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Abernathy's Antelope Stadium

Muenster (7-3) vs Santo (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lake Worth's Kittrell Stadium

Windthorst (9-1) vs Hico (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Windthorst's Trojan Field

Archer City (5-3) vs Lockney (7-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Archer City's Wildcat Stadium

Albany (8-1) vs Chico (1-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Graham's Newton Field

Ralls (6-3) vs Seymour (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Childress' Fair Park Stadium

Region III

Simms Bowie (6-4) vs Hubbard (5-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Princeton's Hendrix Stadium

Hull-Daisetta (6-3) vs West Sabine (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Silsbee's Tiger Stadium

Mart (9-0) vs Cumby (2-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Malakoff's Tiger Stadium

Lovelady (6-4) vs Evadale (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cleveland's Indian Stadium

Tenaha (7-2) vs Burkeville (3-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tenaha's Jackson Stadium

Bremond (7-3) vs Maud (3-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsboro's Bear Stadium

Deweyville (7-2) vs Cushing (6-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jasper's Bulldog Field

Detroit (4-6) vs Chilton (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mabank's Panther Stadium

Region IV

Snook (5-4) vs Junction (5-5), 7 p.m. Saturday at Austin's Chaparral Stadium

Yorktown (6-3) vs Charlotte (3-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Floresville's Eschenburg Field

Christoval (9-1) vs Burton (4-6), 6 p.m. Thursday at Llano's Llano Stadium

Bruni (3-2) vs Runge (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Taft's Greyhound Stadium

D'Hanis (6-0) vs Louise (5-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Karnes City's Johnson Stadium

Eldorado (5-5) vs Iola (4-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Llano's Llano Stadium

Falls City (7-2) vs La Pryor (3-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Somerset's Bulldog Stadium

Granger (7-2) vs Rocksprings (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownwood's Gordon Wood Stadium

