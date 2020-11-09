2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results for Class 2A

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a bit of a different year for Texas high school football. Classes 1A-4A and 5A-6A started the year at different times and, as such, will end their respective regular seasons at different times.
Playoffs for Class 2A will begin Saturday, Nov. 14. COVID-19 rules on scheduling and byes can be read here. The Class 2A State Championship is currently scheduled for the week of Dec. 16-18 but could be pushed into January 2021 if qualifying teams are unable to play on their scheduled date due to COVID-19. In all other games leading up to the championship, teams that are unable to play will exit the playoffs and a "bye" will appear in their place on the schedule. The opposing team who was able to play will advance to the next round.
According to the UIL, for "Conference 2A, 3A, 4A, and 5A Division I and II: the top four teams from each district advance to the playoffs. One state champion is crowned in 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A Division I, and one state champion is crowned in 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A Division II."
Bi-District
Texas high school football playoff pairings for Class 2A, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Region I
- Panhandle (8-2) vs Hale Center (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Tulia's Younger Field
- San Saba (7-2) vs Forsan (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wall's Hawk Stadium
- Post (10-0) vs Stinnett West Texas (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Floydada's Wester Field
- Anson (7-2) vs Winters (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Roscoe's Plowboy Field
- Hawley (8-2) vs Goldthwaite (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Brownwood's Gordon Wood Stadium
- Sundown (8-2) vs Farwell (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Levelland's Lobo Stadium
- Cisco (7-3) vs Stamford (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday's at Clyde's Bulldog Stadium
- Olton (7-3) vs New Deal (5-3), 4 p.m. Thursday at Levelland's Lobo Stadium
Region II
- Lindsay (9-0) vs Wolfe City (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Anna's Coyote Stadium
- Dawson (6-4) vs Tolar (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Alvarado's Head Stadium
- Cooper (7-1) vs Trenton (4-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Commerce's Memorial Stadium
- Bosqueville (6-3) vs Marlin (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco's Waco ISD Stadium
- Crawford (9-1) vs Kerens (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Whitney's Wildcat Stadium
- Bogota Rivercrest (6-3) vs Collinsville (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bonham's Warrior Stadium
- Italy (9-1) vs Rio Vista (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lacy Lakeview's Peoples Stadium
- Alvord (4-4) vs Como-Pickton (4-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Anna's Coyote Stadium
Region III
- Hawkins (10-0) vs Garrison (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson's Lion Stadium
- Holland (8-2) vs Centerville (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Riesel's Fair Park Field
- Timpson (10-0) vs Frankston (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Henderson's Lion Stadium
- Jewett Leon (6-3) vs Thorndale (6-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Rockdale's Tiger Stadium
- Normangee (9-0) vs Thrall (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at College Station's Cougar Stadium
- Joaquin (8-1) vs Price Carlisle (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tatum's Eagle Stadium
- Hearne (8-0) vs Grapeland (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity's Tiger Stadium
- Beckville (7-3) vs Shelbyville (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tyler's Christus TMF Rose Stadium
Region IV
- Shiner (8-0) vs Harper (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at La Vernia's Bear Stadium
- La Villa (2-2) vs Freer (2-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Falfurrias' Jersey Bull Stadium
- Mason (6-4) vs Weimar (2-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Buda's Shelton Stadium
- Kenedy (5-2) vs Ben Bolt (1-1), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ingleside's Mustang Stadium
- Refugio (8-0) vs Riviera Kaufer (0-3), (Refugio advances via forfeit)
- Ozona (7-3) vs Flatonia (4-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio's Comalander Stadium
- Premont (5-3) vs Three Rivers (3-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Three Rivers' Bulldog Stadium
- Ganado (4-4) vs Johnson City (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bastrop's Bastrop Memorial Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Region I
- McCamey (8-1) vs Ropesville (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Big Spring's Memorial Stadium
- Wheeler (8-2) vs Sunray (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Panhandle's Panther Stadium
- Smyer (7-3) vs Seagraves (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Post's Redman Memorial Stadium
- Stratford (5-5) vs Clarendon (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Borger's Bulldog Stadium
- Vega (8-2) vs Shamrock (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Borger's Bulldog Stadium
- Bovina (3-6) vs Plains (2-8), 7 p.m. Friday at Shallowater's Todd Field
- Wellington (9-0) vs Gruver (2-8), 6 p.m. Thursday at Canyon's Kimbrough Stadium
- Wink (9-1) vs Sudan (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Denver City's Mustang Stadium
Region II
- Hamlin (9-0) vs Olney (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Breckenridge's Buckaroo Stadium
- Cross Plains (8-2) vs Petrolia (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Breckenridge's Buckaroo Stadium
- Quanah (5-4) vs Roscoe (1-9), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Abernathy's Antelope Stadium
- Muenster (7-3) vs Santo (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lake Worth's Kittrell Stadium
- Windthorst (9-1) vs Hico (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Windthorst's Trojan Field
- Archer City (5-3) vs Lockney (7-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Archer City's Wildcat Stadium
- Albany (8-1) vs Chico (1-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Graham's Newton Field
- Ralls (6-3) vs Seymour (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Childress' Fair Park Stadium
Region III
- Simms Bowie (6-4) vs Hubbard (5-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Princeton's Hendrix Stadium
- Hull-Daisetta (6-3) vs West Sabine (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Silsbee's Tiger Stadium
- Mart (9-0) vs Cumby (2-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Malakoff's Tiger Stadium
- Lovelady (6-4) vs Evadale (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cleveland's Indian Stadium
- Tenaha (7-2) vs Burkeville (3-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tenaha's Jackson Stadium
- Bremond (7-3) vs Maud (3-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsboro's Bear Stadium
- Deweyville (7-2) vs Cushing (6-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jasper's Bulldog Field
- Detroit (4-6) vs Chilton (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mabank's Panther Stadium
Region IV
- Snook (5-4) vs Junction (5-5), 7 p.m. Saturday at Austin's Chaparral Stadium
- Yorktown (6-3) vs Charlotte (3-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Floresville's Eschenburg Field
- Christoval (9-1) vs Burton (4-6), 6 p.m. Thursday at Llano's Llano Stadium
- Bruni (3-2) vs Runge (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Taft's Greyhound Stadium
- D'Hanis (6-0) vs Louise (5-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Karnes City's Johnson Stadium
- Eldorado (5-5) vs Iola (4-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Llano's Llano Stadium
- Falls City (7-2) vs La Pryor (3-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Somerset's Bulldog Stadium
- Granger (7-2) vs Rocksprings (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownwood's Gordon Wood Stadium
