2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results for Class 1A

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a bit of a different year for Texas high school football. Classes 1A-4A and 5A-6A started the year at different times and, as such, will end their respective regular seasons at different times.
Playoffs for Class 1A will begin Saturday, Nov. 14. COVID-19 rules on scheduling and byes can be read here. The Class 1A State Championship is currently scheduled for the week of Dec. 16-18 but could be pushed into January 2021 if qualifying teams are unable to play on their scheduled date due to COVID-19. In all other games leading up to the championship, teams that are unable to play will exit the playoffs and a "bye" will appear in their place on the schedule. The opposing team who was able to play will advance to the next round.
According to the UIL, for "Conference 2A, 3A, 4A, and 5A Division I and II: the top four teams from each district advance to the playoffs. One state champion is crowned in 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A Division I, and one state champion is crowned in 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A Division II."
Bi-District
Texas high school football playoff pairings for Class 1A, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Region I
- Happy vs. Petersburg, 7 p.m Friday at Kress
- Knox City vs. O'Donnell, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jayton
- Gail Borden County vs. Crowell, 7 p.m. Friday at Trent
- Springlake-Earth vs. White Deer, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Happy
Region II
- Fort Davis vs. Garden City, 8 p.m. Friday at Fort Davis
- Ira vs. Westbrook, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Colorado City
- Sterling City vs. Hermleigh, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Robert Lee
- Rankin vs. Van Horn, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alpine
Region III
- Saint Jo vs. Leverett's Chapel, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Savoy
- Blum vs. Coolidge, 7 p.m. Thursday at Blum
- Abbott vs. Avalon, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Abbott
- Gilmer Union Hill vs. Bryson, 7 p.m. Thursday at Tioga
Region IV
- May vs. Mertzon Irion County, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Robert Lee
- Jonesboro vs. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 5 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg
- Leakey vs. Lometa, 8 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg
- Water Valley vs. Baird, 7 p.m. Friday at Blackwell
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Region I
- Follett vs. Wildorado, 7 p.m. Friday at White Deer
- Anton vs. Ackerly Sands, 7 p.m. Friday at Whiteface
- Klondike vs. Amherst, 7 p.m. Friday at Slaton
- Groom vs. Miami, 7 p.m. Friday at Lefors
Region II
- Balmorhea vs. Loraine, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rankin
- Jayton vs. Chillicothe, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Knox City
- Benjamin vs. Matador Motley County, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Guthrie
- Blackwell vs. Sierra Blanca, 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Garden City
Region III
- Throckmorton vs. Trinidad, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Iredell
- Strawn vs. Walnut Springs, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hico
- Morgan vs. Gordon, TBD
- Ladonia Fannindel vs. Lueders-Avoca, 7 p.m. Friday at Saint Jo
Region IV
- Calvert vs. Dime Box, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bryan Allen Academy
- Brookesmith vs. Cherokee, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Zephyr
- Richland Springs vs. Blanket, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Zephyr
- Oglesby vs. Oakwood, 7 p.m. Friday at Penelope
2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs Scores and Schedules
Scores, schedules will be updated weekly.