2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results for Class 1A

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a bit of a different year for Texas high school football. Classes 1A-4A and 5A-6A started the year at different times and, as such, will end their respective regular seasons at different times.

Playoffs for Class 1A will begin Saturday, Nov. 14. COVID-19 rules on scheduling and byes can be read here. The Class 1A State Championship is currently scheduled for the week of Dec. 16-18 but could be pushed into January 2021 if qualifying teams are unable to play on their scheduled date due to COVID-19. In all other games leading up to the championship, teams that are unable to play will exit the playoffs and a "bye" will appear in their place on the schedule. The opposing team who was able to play will advance to the next round.

According to the UIL, for "Conference 2A, 3A, 4A, and 5A Division I and II: the top four teams from each district advance to the playoffs. One state champion is crowned in 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A Division I, and one state champion is crowned in 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A Division II."

Bi-District

Texas high school football playoff pairings for Class 1A, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Region I

Happy vs. Petersburg, 7 p.m Friday at Kress

Knox City vs. O'Donnell, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jayton

Gail Borden County vs. Crowell, 7 p.m. Friday at Trent

Springlake-Earth vs. White Deer, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Happy

Region II

Fort Davis vs. Garden City, 8 p.m. Friday at Fort Davis

Ira vs. Westbrook, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Colorado City

Sterling City vs. Hermleigh, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Robert Lee

Rankin vs. Van Horn, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Alpine

Region III

Saint Jo vs. Leverett's Chapel, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Savoy

Blum vs. Coolidge, 7 p.m. Thursday at Blum

Abbott vs. Avalon, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Abbott

Gilmer Union Hill vs. Bryson, 7 p.m. Thursday at Tioga

Region IV

May vs. Mertzon Irion County, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Robert Lee

Jonesboro vs. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 5 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg

Leakey vs. Lometa, 8 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg

Water Valley vs. Baird, 7 p.m. Friday at Blackwell

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Region I

Follett vs. Wildorado, 7 p.m. Friday at White Deer

Anton vs. Ackerly Sands, 7 p.m. Friday at Whiteface

Klondike vs. Amherst, 7 p.m. Friday at Slaton

Groom vs. Miami, 7 p.m. Friday at Lefors

Region II

Balmorhea vs. Loraine, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rankin

Jayton vs. Chillicothe, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Knox City

Benjamin vs. Matador Motley County, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Guthrie

Blackwell vs. Sierra Blanca, 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Garden City

Region III

Throckmorton vs. Trinidad, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Iredell

Strawn vs. Walnut Springs, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hico

Morgan vs. Gordon, TBD

Ladonia Fannindel vs. Lueders-Avoca, 7 p.m. Friday at Saint Jo

