2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a bit of a different year for Texas high school football. Classes 1A-6A started the year at different times and, as such, will end their respective regular seasons at different times.

Post-season play for Classes 1A-4A will begin on Saturday, Nov. 14, while classes 5A and 6A will play for another month before beginning their post-season on Saturday, Dec. 12.

In the postseason leading up to the state championship, if a team is unable to play due to COVID-19 infections the team that was unable to play exit the playoffs and a "bye" will appear in their place on the schedule. The opposing team that was able to play will advance to the next round.

State Championships for Classes 1A through 4A are currently scheduled for Dec. 16-18 but could be pushed back as far as Jan. 16, 2021 if teams are unable to compete due to COVID-19 infections. For classes 5A and 6A, State Championship games are currently scheduled for Jan. 15-16, 2021 but could be pushed back as far as Feb. 13. 2021 for the same reason.

COVID-19 Rules

In the event a team is unable to compete due to COVID-19 infections, the University Scholastic League has put forth the following regulations for the 2020 football season.

District certification: Each district must have a true 1st through 4th place district finish when submitting this form. In the event one of the designated teams cannot participate due to COVID-19 after the district certification deadline, a bye will be placed into the playoff bracket for that spot.

If One Team is unable to play on the scheduled playing date due to COVID-19

Bi-District thru State Semi-Final Rounds: If the team that advanced to the bi-district round is unable to play due to COVID-19, a bye will be placed on the bracket. For area round through state semi-final rounds, if one team can play and the other is unable to play due to COVID-19, the team that can play will advance to the next round. Teams previously eliminated from the postseason will not advance.

If Both Teams are unable to play on the scheduled playing date due to COVID-19

Bi-District thru State Semi-Final Rounds: If the two teams that advanced in that competitive round are unable to play due to COVID-19, a bye will be placed on the bracket. Teams previously eliminated from the postseason will not advance.

State Championship

For the State Final game only: If one or both teams are unable to play in the state championship game due to COVID-19, teams will be allowed to re-schedule games at a site determined by both schools. These games will be required to be completed by Jan. 16, 2021 (1A through 4A) and by Feb. 13, 2021 (5A and 6A).

