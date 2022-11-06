2022 Playoffs Schedules and Results: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A
Here are the Class 6A high school football playoff sites and times for the bi-district round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. To see other classes, use the links above or at the bottom of the page.
TEXAS CLASS 6A DIVISION I PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Region I
El Paso Pebble Hills (9-1) vs. Odessa Permian (9-1), 5 p.m. Friday at El Paso's Socorro ISD Student Activity Center
North Crowley (10-0) vs. Keller Timber Creek (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth's Crowley ISD Stadium
Prosper (9-1) vs. Plano (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper's Children's Health Stadium
Richardson Lake Highlands (8-2) vs. South Grand Prairie (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Prairie's Gopher-Warrior Bowl
Midland Legacy (6-4) vs. El Paso Franklin (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Midland's Astound Broadband Stadium
Keller (8-2) vs. Euless Trinity (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Keller's Keller ISD Stadium
Lewisville (9-1) vs Allen (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lewisville's Max Goldsmith Stadium
Arlington Martin (9-1) vs. Richardson Berkner (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Arlington's Choctaw Stadium
Region II
Wylie (7-3) vs. Mesquite Horn (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Allen's Eagle Stadium
Duncanville (9-0) vs. Bryan (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Duncanville's Panther Stadium
The Woodlands (8-2) vs Aldine Nimitz (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah's Woodforest Bank Stadium
Klein Cain (9-1) vs Cypress Ranch (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Klein's Klein Memorial Stadium
Rockwall (9-1) vs. Sachse (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall's Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Temple (7-3) vs. Waxahachie (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple's Wildcat Stadium
Spring Westfield (9-1) vs. Conroe (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring's Planet Ford Stadium
Cypress Bridgeland (6-4) vs. Klein Collins (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress' Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
Region III
Cy-Fair (9-1) vs. Houston Westside (4-6) 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cypress' Pridgeon Stadium
Katy Cinco Ranch (7-3) vs Richmond George Ranch (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Katy's Rhodes Stadium
Galena Park North Shore (10-0) vs. Pasadena Dobie (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Galena Park's Galena Park ISD Stadium
Pearland (6-4) vs. Dickinson (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pearland's The Rig
Houston Lamar (8-2) vs. Jersey Village (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston's Delmar Stadium
Fort Bend Ridge Point (8-2) vs. Katy Tompkins (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sugar Land's Mercer Stadium
Deer Park (9-1) vs. Humble Atascocita (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Deer Park's Abshire Stadium
Clear Springs (7-3) vs. Alief Taylor (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at League City's Challenger-Columbia Stadium
Region IV
Round Rock (9-1) vs. Lake Travis (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Round Rock's Dragon Stadium
Cibolo Steele (10-0) vs. San Antonio Johnson (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Schertz's Lehnhoff Stadium
San Antonio Brennan (9-1) vs. Laredo Alexander (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Gustafson Stadium
Edinburg North (8-2) vs. Los Fresnos (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Edinburg's Flores Stadium
Austin Westlake (10-0) vs. Round Rock Cedar Ridge (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Austin's Chaparral Stadium
San Antonio Reagan (9-1) vs. New Braunfels (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Comalander Stadium
Laredo United (5-5) vs. San Antonio Taft (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Laredo's Bill Johnson Student Activity Center
San Benito (9-1) vs. La Joya (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Benito's Morrow Stadium
TEXAS CLASS 6A DIVISION II PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Region I
El Paso Eastwood (8-2) vs San Angelo Central (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at El Paso's Trooper Stadium
Saginaw Boswell (8-2) vs Trophy Club Nelson (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Saginaw's Pioneer Stadium
Denton Guyer (10-0) vs. Flower Mound Marcus (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton's Collins Stadium
Highland Park (10-0) vs Arlington Bowie (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Highland Park's Highlander Stadium
Wolfforth Frenship (8-2) vs El Paso Eastlake (6-4), 5:30 p.m. Friday at Wolfforth's Peoples Bank Stadium
Southlake Carroll (10-0) vs Crowley (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Southlake's Dragon Stadium
Coppell (9-1) vs. McKinney (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Coppell's Echols Field
Arlington (6-4) vs Dallas Jesuit (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington's Choctaw Stadium
Region II
Wylie East (9-1) vs. Rockwall-Heath (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Wylie's Wylie ISD Stadium
DeSoto (8-2) vs. Pflugerville Weiss (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at DeSoto's Eagle Stadium
New Caney (10-0) vs Aldine Eisenhower (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Porter's Randall Reed Stadium
Tomball (6-4) vs Cypress Woods (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball's Tomball ISD Stadium
Royse City (6-4) vs. Garland Naaman Forest (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Royse City's Royse City ISD Stadium
Killeen Harker Heights (9-1) vs. Mansfield (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Killeen's Buckley Stadium
Spring DeKaney (7-3) vs Conroe Oak Ridge (7-3), TBD
Cypress Falls (7-3) vs Tomball Memorial (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress' Pridgeon Stadium
Region III
Houston Memorial (7-3) vs. Houston Westbury (4-6), 11 a.m. Saturday at Houston's Tully Stadium
Katy (10-0) vs. Fort Bend Clements (5-5), 6 p.m. Friday at Katy's Legacy Stadium
Humble Summer Creek (6-4) vs. South Houston (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Humble's Turner Stadium
Alvin Shadow Creek (10-0) vs. Clute Brazoswood (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Iowa Colony's Freedom Field
Houston Heights (7-3) vs. Houston Stratford (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday at Houston's Delmar Stadium
Fort Bend Hightower (8-2) vs. Katy Morton Ranch (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Rosenberg's Traylor Stadium
Channelview (8-2) vs. Houston C.E. King (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Channelview's Maddry Stadium
Clear Falls (8-2) vs. Pearland Dawson (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at League City's Veterans Memorial Stadium
Region IV
Austin Vandegrift (9-1) vs. Austin Bowie (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Austin's Monroe Stadium
Converse Judson (4-6) vs. San Antonio Churchill (5-5), TBD
San Antonio Harlan (8-2) vs. Del Rio (2-8), 2 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio's Farris Stadium
Edinburg (5-5) vs. Weslaco (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Edinburg's Flores Stadium
Dripping Springs (9-1) vs. Manor (7-3), TBD Friday at Dripping Springs' Tiger Stadium
San Antonio Brandeis (8-2) vs. San Marcos (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Farris Stadium
Eagle Pass (9-1) vs. San Antonio Warren (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Pass' Foster Veterans Memorial Stadium
Harlingen (10-0) vs. PSJA (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Harlingen's Boggus Stadium