2022 Playoffs Schedules and Results: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A

Here are the Class 6A high school football playoff sites and times for the bi-district round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. To see other classes, use the links above or at the bottom of the page.

TEXAS CLASS 6A DIVISION I PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Region I

El Paso Pebble Hills (9-1) vs. Odessa Permian (9-1), 5 p.m. Friday at El Paso's Socorro ISD Student Activity Center

North Crowley (10-0) vs. Keller Timber Creek (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth's Crowley ISD Stadium

Prosper (9-1) vs. Plano (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper's Children's Health Stadium

Richardson Lake Highlands (8-2) vs. South Grand Prairie (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Prairie's Gopher-Warrior Bowl

Midland Legacy (6-4) vs. El Paso Franklin (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Midland's Astound Broadband Stadium

Keller (8-2) vs. Euless Trinity (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Keller's Keller ISD Stadium

Lewisville (9-1) vs Allen (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lewisville's Max Goldsmith Stadium

Arlington Martin (9-1) vs. Richardson Berkner (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Arlington's Choctaw Stadium



Region II

Wylie (7-3) vs. Mesquite Horn (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Allen's Eagle Stadium

Duncanville (9-0) vs. Bryan (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Duncanville's Panther Stadium

The Woodlands (8-2) vs Aldine Nimitz (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah's Woodforest Bank Stadium

Klein Cain (9-1) vs Cypress Ranch (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Klein's Klein Memorial Stadium

Rockwall (9-1) vs. Sachse (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall's Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Temple (7-3) vs. Waxahachie (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple's Wildcat Stadium

Spring Westfield (9-1) vs. Conroe (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring's Planet Ford Stadium

Cypress Bridgeland (6-4) vs. Klein Collins (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress' Cy-Fair FCU Stadium



Region III

Cy-Fair (9-1) vs. Houston Westside (4-6) 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cypress' Pridgeon Stadium

Katy Cinco Ranch (7-3) vs Richmond George Ranch (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Katy's Rhodes Stadium

Galena Park North Shore (10-0) vs. Pasadena Dobie (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Galena Park's Galena Park ISD Stadium

Pearland (6-4) vs. Dickinson (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pearland's The Rig

Houston Lamar (8-2) vs. Jersey Village (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston's Delmar Stadium

Fort Bend Ridge Point (8-2) vs. Katy Tompkins (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sugar Land's Mercer Stadium

Deer Park (9-1) vs. Humble Atascocita (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Deer Park's Abshire Stadium

Clear Springs (7-3) vs. Alief Taylor (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at League City's Challenger-Columbia Stadium



Region IV

Round Rock (9-1) vs. Lake Travis (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Round Rock's Dragon Stadium

Cibolo Steele (10-0) vs. San Antonio Johnson (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Schertz's Lehnhoff Stadium

San Antonio Brennan (9-1) vs. Laredo Alexander (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Gustafson Stadium

Edinburg North (8-2) vs. Los Fresnos (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Edinburg's Flores Stadium

Austin Westlake (10-0) vs. Round Rock Cedar Ridge (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Austin's Chaparral Stadium

San Antonio Reagan (9-1) vs. New Braunfels (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Comalander Stadium

Laredo United (5-5) vs. San Antonio Taft (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Laredo's Bill Johnson Student Activity Center

San Benito (9-1) vs. La Joya (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Benito's Morrow Stadium

TEXAS CLASS 6A DIVISION II PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Region I

El Paso Eastwood (8-2) vs San Angelo Central (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at El Paso's Trooper Stadium

Saginaw Boswell (8-2) vs Trophy Club Nelson (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Saginaw's Pioneer Stadium

Denton Guyer (10-0) vs. Flower Mound Marcus (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton's Collins Stadium

Highland Park (10-0) vs Arlington Bowie (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Highland Park's Highlander Stadium

Wolfforth Frenship (8-2) vs El Paso Eastlake (6-4), 5:30 p.m. Friday at Wolfforth's Peoples Bank Stadium

Southlake Carroll (10-0) vs Crowley (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Southlake's Dragon Stadium

Coppell (9-1) vs. McKinney (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Coppell's Echols Field

Arlington (6-4) vs Dallas Jesuit (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington's Choctaw Stadium



Region II

Wylie East (9-1) vs. Rockwall-Heath (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Wylie's Wylie ISD Stadium

DeSoto (8-2) vs. Pflugerville Weiss (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at DeSoto's Eagle Stadium

New Caney (10-0) vs Aldine Eisenhower (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Porter's Randall Reed Stadium

Tomball (6-4) vs Cypress Woods (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball's Tomball ISD Stadium

Royse City (6-4) vs. Garland Naaman Forest (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Royse City's Royse City ISD Stadium

Killeen Harker Heights (9-1) vs. Mansfield (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Killeen's Buckley Stadium

Spring DeKaney (7-3) vs Conroe Oak Ridge (7-3), TBD

Cypress Falls (7-3) vs Tomball Memorial (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress' Pridgeon Stadium



Region III

Houston Memorial (7-3) vs. Houston Westbury (4-6), 11 a.m. Saturday at Houston's Tully Stadium

Katy (10-0) vs. Fort Bend Clements (5-5), 6 p.m. Friday at Katy's Legacy Stadium

Humble Summer Creek (6-4) vs. South Houston (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Humble's Turner Stadium

Alvin Shadow Creek (10-0) vs. Clute Brazoswood (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Iowa Colony's Freedom Field

Houston Heights (7-3) vs. Houston Stratford (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday at Houston's Delmar Stadium

Fort Bend Hightower (8-2) vs. Katy Morton Ranch (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Rosenberg's Traylor Stadium

Channelview (8-2) vs. Houston C.E. King (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Channelview's Maddry Stadium

Clear Falls (8-2) vs. Pearland Dawson (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at League City's Veterans Memorial Stadium



Region IV

Austin Vandegrift (9-1) vs. Austin Bowie (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Austin's Monroe Stadium

Converse Judson (4-6) vs. San Antonio Churchill (5-5), TBD

San Antonio Harlan (8-2) vs. Del Rio (2-8), 2 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio's Farris Stadium

Edinburg (5-5) vs. Weslaco (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Edinburg's Flores Stadium

Dripping Springs (9-1) vs. Manor (7-3), TBD Friday at Dripping Springs' Tiger Stadium

San Antonio Brandeis (8-2) vs. San Marcos (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Farris Stadium

Eagle Pass (9-1) vs. San Antonio Warren (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Pass' Foster Veterans Memorial Stadium

Harlingen (10-0) vs. PSJA (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Harlingen's Boggus Stadium