2022 Playoffs Schedules and Results: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A

Here are the Class 3A high school football playoff sites and times for the bi-district round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION I PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Region I

Denver City (6-4) vs. Dalhart (4-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock's Lowery Field

Whitesboro (8-1) vs. Vernon (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Wichita Falls' Memorial Stadium

Shallowater (9-1) vs. Lamesa (2-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodrow's Pirate Stadium

Breckenridge (8-2) vs. Paradise (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Ponder's Ponder Field

Tuscola Jim Ned (7-3) vs. Pilot Point (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Dublin's Cervetto Stadium

Bushland (9-1) vs. Kermit (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Wolfforth's Peoples Bank Stadium

Brock (6-4) vs. Iowa Park (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Graham's Newton Field

Brownfield (8-2) vs. Muleshoe (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Levelland's Lobo Stadium



Region II

Pottsboro (9-1) vs. Gladewater (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Paris' Wildcat Stadium

Teague (6-4) vs. Whitney (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco's Panther Stadium

Jefferson (8-2) vs. Mineola (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview's Panther Stadium

Grandview (8-2) vs. Fairfield (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Robinson's Rocket Field

West (9-1) vs. Mexia (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco's Waco ISD Stadium

Tatum (6-4) vs. Mount Vernon (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant's Sam Parker Field

Malakoff (9-1) vs. Dallas Madison (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana's Tiger Stadium

Winnsboro (9-1) vs. Atlanta (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview's Pirate Stadium



Region III

Diboll (7-3) vs. Buna (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodville's Eagle Stadium

Columbus (9-1) vs. Lorena (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville's The Pfield

Orangefield (8-2) vs. Shepherd (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Houston's Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium

Cameron Yoe (7-3) vs. Yoakum (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop's Memorial Stadium

Franklin (10-0) vs. Hallettsville (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waller's Waller ISD Stadium

Anahuac (8-2) vs. Palestine Westwood (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Willis' Yates Stadium

Hitchcock (9-1) vs. Little River-Academy (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waller's Waller ISD Stadium

Woodville (8-2) vs. East Chambers (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lumberton's Raider Stadium



Region IV

Llano (10-0) vs. Cotulla (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Hondo's Barry Field

Rio Hondo (5-5) vs. Goliad (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Diego's Vaqueros Stadium

Jourdanton (9-1) vs. Luling (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jourdanton's Indian Stadium

Vanderbilt Industrial (8-2) vs. Falfurrias (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi's Buccaneer Stadium

Edna (9-1) vs. Lyford (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Alice's Memorial Stadium

Hondo (5-5) vs. Universal City Randolph (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Marion's Veterans Stadium

San Diego (8-2) vs. London (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Odem's Owl Stadium

Blanco (6-4) vs. Poteet (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio's Heroes Stadium

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

TEXAS CLASS 3A DIVISION II PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Region I

Crane (7-3) vs. San Angelo TLC (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Lamesa's Tornado Stadium

Idalou (7-3) vs. Friona (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Levelland's Lobo Stadium

Wall (9-1) Def. Tornillo (0-9), Forfeit

Childress (6-4) vs. Coahoma (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Floydada's Tyer Stadium

Canadian (8-2) vs. Lubbock Roosevelt (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Canyon's Happy State Bank Stadium

Early (6-4) vs. Odessa Compass (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sweetwater's Mustang Bowl

Abernathy (8-2) vs. Spearman (3-7), 4 p.m. Friday at Canyon's Happy State Bank Stadium

Alpine (4-6) vs. Brady (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ozona's Lion Stadium



Region II

Comanche (9-1) vs. Henrietta (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford's Kangaroo Stadium

Bells (8-2) vs. Blooming Grove (7-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite's Memorial Stadium

Holliday (10-0) vs. Merkel (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Graham's Newton Field

Scurry-Rosser (7-2) vs. Blue Ridge (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Plano's Clark Stadium

Palmer (9-0) vs. Howe (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lone Oak's Buffalo Stadium

Callisburg (6-4) vs. Millsap (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at North Richland Hills' Birdville FAAC

Gunter (9-0) Def. Cedar Hill TLC (3-6), Forfeit

Jacksboro (7-3) vs. Wichita Falls City View (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells' Ram Stadium



Region III

West Rusk (8-2) vs. Omaha Pewitt (2-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg's Pirate Stadium

Hemphill (9-1) vs. Waskom (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Timpson's Eakin Stadium

Hooks (8-2) vs. Troup (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ore City's Rebel Stadium

Gilmer Harmony (5-5) vs. New Waverly (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Athens' Bruce Field

Daingerfield (8-2) vs. Anderson-Shiro (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jacksonville's Tomato Bowl

De Kalb (8-2) vs. Edgewood (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sulphur Springs' Prim Stadium

Newton (9-1) vs. Hughes Springs (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Center's Roughrider Stadium

Grand Saline (7-3) vs. New Boston (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mount Pleasant's Parker Field



Region IV

Lexington (10-0) vs. Wallis Brazos (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Giddings' Buffalo Stadium

Hebbronville (5-5) vs. Natalia (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mathis' Pirate Stadium

Tidehaven (8-2) vs. Clifton (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Bastrop's Memorial Stadium

Nixon-Smiley (6-4) vs. Santa Rosa (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ingleside's Mustang Stadium

Poth (9-1) vs. George West (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Jounrdanton's Indian Stadium

Boling (7-3) vs. Buffalo (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Magnolia's Bulldog Stadium

Taft (8-2) vs. Comfort (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Seguin's Matador Stadium

Rogers (7-3) vs. Van Vleck (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Navasota's Rattler Stadium