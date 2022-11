2022 Playoffs Schedules and Results: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A

Here are the Class 2A high school football playoff sites and times for the bi-district round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION I PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Region I

Stratford (10-0) vs. Sundown (3-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Hereford's Whiteface Stadium

Cisco (8-2) vs. Reagan County (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Colorado City's Wolf Stadium

New Deal (7-3) vs. Amarillo Highland Park (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Dimmitt's Bobcat Stadium

Forsan (8-2) vs. Stamford (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownwood's Gordon Wood Stadium

Sonora (8-2) vs. Olney (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Clyde's Bulldog Stadium

Olton (7-3) vs. Farwell (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Littlefield's Wildcat Stadium

Hawley (10-0) vs. Christoval (4-6), 6 p.m. Thursday at San Angelo's San Angelo Stadium

Panhandle (8-2) vs. Floydada (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Canyon's Happy State Bank Stadium



Region II

Tolar (10-0) vs. Whitewright (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Springtown's Porcupine Stadium

Marlin (6-4) vs. Rio Vista (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at West's Trojan Stadium

Tioga (8-2) vs. Hamilton (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Fort Worth's Brewer Bear Stadium

Axtell (7-2) vs. Rosebud-Lott (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Robinson's Rocket Field

Cayuga (9-1) vs. Riesel (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Fairfield's Eagle Stadium

Nocona (8-2) vs. Bangs (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Weatherford's Kangaroo Stadium

Crawford (10-0) vs. Kerens (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco's Panther Stadium

Coleman (8-2) vs. Alvord (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at River Oaks' Barnes Memorial Stadium



Region III

Cooper (10-0) vs. Hawkins (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Winnsboro's Red Raider Stadium

Corrigan-Camden (9-1) vs. Garrison (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Henderson's Lion Stadium

Beckville (9-1) vs. Bogota Rivercrest (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Longview's Lobo Stadium

Joaquin (7-2) vs. Jewett Leon (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville's Tomato Bowl

Timpson (10-0) vs. Groveton (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jasper's Bulldog Field

Frankston (8-2) vs. Wolfe City (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Emory's Wildcat Stadium

Centerville (8-2) vs. Shelbyville (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Diboll's Lumberjack Stadium

Honey Grove (8-2) vs. Harleton (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lone Oak's Buffalo Stadium



Region IV

Flatonia (9-1) vs. Junction (2-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio's Davenport Stadium

Freer (6-4) vs. Three Rivers (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Robstown's Cotton Picker Stadium

Mason (8-2) vs. Hearne (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Park's Gupton Stadium

Shiner (8-2) vs. Santa Maria (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Odem's Owl Stadium

Refugio (9-1) vs. Ben Bolt (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mathis' Pirate Stadium

Stockdale (8-2) vs. Holland (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Buda's Shelton Stadium

La Villa (7-3) vs. Ganado (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Taft's Greyhound Stadium

Thorndale (8-2) vs. Johnson City (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Hutto's Memorial Stadium

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION II PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Region I

Vega (6-4) vs. Memphis (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Borger's Bulldog Stadium

Seagraves (5-5) vs. Bovina (4-6), 6 p.m. Thursday at Slaton's Tiger Stadium

Wellington (9-1) vs. Boys Ranch (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Stinnett's Comanche Field

Sudan (8-2) vs. Ropesville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Slaton's Tiger Stadium

Ralls (8-2) vs. Plains (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Post's Redman Memorial Stadium

Clarendon (7-3) vs. Gruver (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Amarillo's Bivins Stadium

New Home (9-1) vs. Hale Center (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Littlefield's Wildcat Stadium

Sunray (8-2) vs. Shamrock (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Borger's Bulldog Stadium



Region II

Wink (10-0) vs. Cross Plains (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Big Spring's Memorial Stadium

Santo (9-1) vs. Seymour (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Clyde's Bulldog Stadium

Albany (8-2) vs. Eldorado (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater's Mustang Bowl

Archer City (7-3) vs. Muenster (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Boyd's Yellow Jacket Stadium

Windthorst (6-4) vs. Celeste (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Bowie's Jackrabbit Stadium

Miles (7-3) vs. Sterling City (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Wall's Weishuhn Field

Collinsville (9-1) vs. Haskell (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jacksboro's Tiger Stadium

McCamey (8-2) vs. Roscoe (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Stanton's Buffalo Stadium



Region III

Simms Bowie (7-2) vs Hico (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Kemp's Yellow Jacket Stadium

Deweyville (7-3) vs. Tenaha (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodville's Eagle Stadium

Mart (10-0) vs. Linden-Kildare (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsboro's Bear Stadium

Cushing (7-3) vs. Colmesneil (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Crockett's Driskell Stadium

Price Carlisle (9-1) vs. Evadale (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity's Tiger Stadium

Wortham (8-2) vs. Clarksville (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Eustace's Bulldog Stadium

Lovelady (9-0) vs. Overton (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches' Dragon Stadium

Maud (8-2) vs. Dawson (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Arp's Herrington Tiger Stadium



Region IV

Chilton (10-0) vs. Yorktown (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at La Grange's Leopard Stadium

Woodsboro (4-5) vs. Brackettville (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Poteet's Aggie Field

Burton (9-0) vs. Milano (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Caldwell's Hornet Field

Rocksprings (5-3) vs. Agua Dulce (2-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Kenedy's Lion Stadium

Sabinal (10-0) vs. Pettus (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Natalia's Mustang Stadium

Falls City (6-4) vs. Bremond (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Giddings' Buffalo Stadium

Bruni (6-3) vs. D'Hanis (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Carrizo Springs' Carter Stadium

Granger (8-2) vs. Somerville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockdale's Tiger Stadium