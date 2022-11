2022 Playoffs Schedules and Results: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A

Here are the Class 4A high school football playoff sites and times for the bi-district round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION I PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Region I

El Paso Riverside (9-1) vs. Big Spring (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Fort Stockton's Panther Stadium

Wichita Falls (6-4) vs. Dumas (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock's Lowery Field

Brownwood (8-2) vs. El Paso Irvin (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Odessa's Ratliff Stadium

Canyon (9-1) vs. Burkburnett (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Childress' Fair Park Stadium

Canyon Randall (7-3) vs. Springtown (3-7), 6 p.m. Friday at Snyder's Tiger Stadium

Lubbock Estacado (6-4) vs. El Paso Bowie (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Midland's Astound Broadband Stadium

Decatur (7-3) vs. Pampa (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Vernon's Lion Stadium

El Paso Austin (5-5) vs. Andrews (6-4), 6 p.m. Thursday at Alpine's Jackson Field



Region II

China Spring (9-1) vs. Fort Worth Western Hills (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at China Spring's Cougar Stadium

Kaufman (7-3) vs. Wilmer-Hutchins (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mesquite's Hanby Stadium

Lake Worth (8-2) vs. Alvarado (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton's Apogee Stadium

Dallas Carter (8-2) vs. Sulphur Springs (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Forney's Citybank Stadium

Celina (9-1) vs. Nevada Community (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Richardson's Wildcat-Ram Stadium

Kennedale (7-3) vs. Waco La Vega (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Joshua's Owl Stadium

Anna (10-0) vs. Frisco Panther Creek (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at McKinney's McKinney ISD Stadium

Stephenville (8-2) vs. Fort Worth Dunbar (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Burleson's Burleson Stadium



Region III

Tyler Chapel Hill (8-2) vs. Livingston (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lufkin's Martin Stadium

Bay City (7-3) vs. Houston Yates (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston's Barnett Stadium

Lumberton (9-1) vs. Palestine (4-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Shenandoah's Woodforest Bank Stadium

Houston Furr (8-2) vs. Stafford (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Houston's Barnett Stadium

Houston Washington (10-0) vs. Brazosport (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Freeport's Hopper Field

Vidor (6-4) vs. Lindale (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan's Green Stadium

El Campo (8-2) vs. Houston Worthing (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Katy's Legacy Stadium

Kilgore (7-3) vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lufkin's Martin Stadium



Region IV

Canyon Lake (6-3) vs. Uvalde (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Edgewood ISD Veterans Memorial Stadium

Alice (8-2) vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Portland's Akins Wildcat Stadium

Boerne (10-0) vs. Taylor (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Marble Falls' Mustang Stadium

Pleasanton (5-5) vs. Tuloso-Midway (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Freer's Buckaroo Stadium

La Vernia (8-2) vs. La Feria (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi's Danaher Stadium

Somerset (8-2) vs. Lampasas (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Alamodome

Corpus Christi Calallen (10-0) vs. Beeville Jones (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Beeville's Veterans Memorial Stadium

San Antonio Davenport (9-1) vs. Fredericksburg (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg's Battlin' Billie Stadium

TEXAS CLASS 4A DIVISION II PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Region I

Monahans (7-3) vs. Levelland (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Andrews' Mustang Bowl

Ferris (4-6) vs. Snyder (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. Cisco's Chelsey Stadium

Seminole (9-1) vs. Clint Mountain View (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday in Artesia, NM's Bulldog Bowl

Midland Greenwood (5-5) vs. Godley (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene's Wildcat Stadium

Wichita Falls Hirschi (7-2) vs. Hillsboro (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Coppell's Echols Field

Canyon West Plains (6-4) vs. Pecos (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Seminole's Wigwam Stadium

Glen Rose (9-1) vs. Graham (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Aledo's Bearcat Stadium

Fort Stockton (9-1) vs. Perryton (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Post's Redman Memorial Stadium



Region II

Aubrey (8-2) vs. Dallas Lincoln (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Carrollton's Standridge Stadium

Center (7-3) vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hallsville's Bobcat Stadium

Caddo Mills (10-0) vs. Sanger, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Richardson's Eagle-Mustang Stadium

Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-2) vs. Van (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Marshall's Maverick Stadium

Gilmer (9-0) vs. Rusk (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tyler's Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

Sunnyvale (6-4) vs. Gainesville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Carrollton's Standridge Stadium

Carthage (10-0) vs. Pittsburg (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lindale's Eagle Stadium

Van Alstyne (6-4) vs. Quinlan Ford (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Murphy's Kimbrough Stadium



Region III

Silsbee (10-0) vs. West Columbia (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at La Porte's Bulldog Stadium

Smithville (4-6) vs. Gatesville (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto's Memorial Stadium

Bellville (10-0) vs. West Orange-Stark (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Splendora's Wildcat Stadium

Madisonville (6-4) vs. La Grange (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at College Station's Cougar Field

Waco Connally (8-2) vs. Giddings (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bryan's Green Stadium

Brookshire Royal (9-1) vs. Hamshire-Fannett (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Iowa Colony's Freedom Field

Cuero (9-1) vs. Salado (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Buda's Shelton Stadium

Jasper (7-3) vs. Sealy (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Navasota's Rattler Stadium



Region IV

Wimberley (10-0) vs. San Antonio YMLA (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio's Alamo Stadium

Raymondville (4-5) vs. Orange Grove (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Hebbronville's Gruy Stadium

Devine (9-1) vs. Jarrell (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Fischer's Hawk Stadium

Ingleside (8-2) vs. Port Isabel (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi's Cabaniss Stadium

Sinton (7-3) vs. Rio Grande City Grulla (1-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Falfurrias' Jersey Bull Stadium

Bandera (8-2) vs. Lago Vista (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio's Warrior Coliseum

Bishop (5-5) vs. Corpus Christi West Oso (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bishop's Gorny Stadium

Geronimo Navarro (6-4) vs. Pearsall (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio's Farris Stadium